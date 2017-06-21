Drink a cotton candy cocktail at Villa Azur

The bar

While its menu offers Mediterranean fare, Villa Azur is the definition of South Beach glam. With its chandeliers, contemporary furniture, antique wood accents and lush outdoor garden, it’s a chic and romantic go-to for date-night dinners and late-night turn ups once the DJ starts spinning and the bubbly starts flowing.

The deal

If you’re a lady, gather up your girlfriends and take advantage of half off all dishes and drinks during Mondays for Her.

Something to sip

As summer settles in, satisfy your sweet tooth with Villa Azur’s Bon Bon St-Germain Spritz, made with St-Germain elderflower liqueur, lemon juice, and strawberry puree. It’s topped off with prosecco and garnished with cotton candy.

Other sips

Make your way through Villa Azur’s recently crafted spritz menu, including the Queen Mary — a mix of fresh papaya, lemon juice, Moet rosé and Mancino Rosso vermouth. Travel to Italy with the Italian Spritz, made with Aperol, prosecco, olive juice soda, and orange and green olive garnishes. Or get a taste of Greece with the Mykonos Spritz, made with Skynos Mastiha, lemon juice, fresh basil, orange, and prosecco.

Queen Mary Mykonos Spritz

Something to savor

Looking to share? Order the Salmon “Brioche,” featuring natural salmon and smoked salmon tartare served with cucumber, radish mayonnaise, lime and fried buns. Or, opt for the Roasted Date, served with Manchego cheese, Bayonne prosciutto, Manchego cream and honey. For a spin on a Miami favorite, the artichoke croquettes spotlight baby artichokes, feta cheese, lemon and tomato dressing.

Roasted Date Artichoke croquettes

Bon Bon St-Germain Spritz

2 ounces of St-Germain elderflower liqueur

3/4 ounce of lemon juice

1 ounce of strawberry puree

Combine the ingredients, shake well and strain into a wine glass. Top off with prosecco and garnish with cotton candy.

Villa Azur

309 23rd St, Miami Beach

www.villaazurmiami.com