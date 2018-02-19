Don’t go broke. These South Beach food festival events are under $100

We’re about to enter the ultimate culinary FOMO weekend. The hype surrounding the South Beach Wine & Food Festival is so intense we don’t blame you for mortgaging your house to pay for tickets to some of the tasting-odyssey events.

But if you’ve been holding out for more affordable options we’ve got good news: there are still a handful of events left with tickets priced under $100. From sunset happy hours to a DJ-fueled yoga session, you can still be part of the festivities without maxing out your credit cards.