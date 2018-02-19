Don’t go broke. These South Beach food festival events are under $100
We’re about to enter the ultimate culinary FOMO weekend. The hype surrounding the South Beach Wine & Food Festival is so intense we don’t blame you for mortgaging your house to pay for tickets to some of the tasting-odyssey events.
But if you’ve been holding out for more affordable options we’ve got good news: there are still a handful of events left with tickets priced under $100. From sunset happy hours to a DJ-fueled yoga session, you can still be part of the festivities without maxing out your credit cards.
Craft-y Happy Hour hosted by Marc Murphy
Kick the festival off on Thursday night with this happy hour at Bodega off Alton Road, featuring small batch and artisanal craft cocktails made with spirits such as Botran rum and Sombra mezcal.
Celebrity chef, restaurateur and cookbook author Marc Murphy will host this boozy party while Menin Hospitality chef Bernie Matz will ply you with tacos to keep the decadence going.
Cost: $50
Tickets: http://sobewff.org/crafty/
Barry's Bootcamp and Bites
Culinary beefcake Robert Irvine hosts this fitness event, which will have you regretting each and every bite (and cocktail) you consumed the night before. But it will probably prepare you for a fresh day of gluttony.
He’ll be joined by co-instructor Derek DeGrazio, partner and head trainer for Barry’s Bootcamp Miami, to lead you through the ultimate morning workout, which will be followed by healthy bites afterwards.
Cost: $50
Tickets: http://sobewff.org/bootcamp/
Badia Spices’ Fun and Fit as a Family
This is hands-down the most inexpensive way to get up close to some of the biggest personalities from the Food Network including Duff Goldman, Robert Irvine and Alton Brown.
The only caveat: you’ll be surrounded by kids.
But if your little one is a budding Iron Chef, then all the more reason to hit this event, which is taking place at the Frost Museum of Science.
Foodie fans of all ages will have the chance to enjoy interactive demos in the Goya Foods Kidz Kitchen, healthy food sampling, fitness activities and getting their books personally signed by their favorite chefs following demos. All of the hands-on learning opportunities are provided by the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science.
Cost: $24
Tickets: http://sobewff.org/fff/
Buddhas and Bellinis
Another counterbalance to all the caloric excess, this event combines an excellent yoga morning practice accompanied by a live DJ and followed by — you guessed it — bellinis. Prior to the yoga session, there will be a short and inspiring panel discussion covering health, wellness and self-care in the modern world.
Hosted by wellness advocate and activist Julie Smolyansky, president and CEO of Lifeway Foods, and renowned yoga instructor and speaker Dawn Feinberg of Dawn B Yoga, the morning’s panel discussion will energize, engage and elevate guests.
Cost: $35
Tickets: http://sobewff.org/buddhas/
Rooftop Rosé Happy Hour hosted by Kristin Cavallari
Here’s a sunset party overlooking Ft. Lauderdale beach with bottomless rosé from cult brand Whispering Angel by Château D’Esclans.
Your host is Kristin Cavallari, television star, jewelry and shoe designer, True Roots cookbook author and all-around lifestyle guru. We’re betting she’ll be very nice about taking selfies with guests.
Cost: $75
Tickets: http://sobewff.org/rose/
History of Jewish-American Cuisine
This is you chance to feed your brain a bit during the festival with a deep dive into the history of Jewish-American cuisine hosted by cookbook author Joan Nathan.
Chefs Alon Shaya, Michelle Bernstein, Adeena Sussman, and Zak The Baker will populate a panel that will explore their own culinary journeys as they relate to the topic and their place in the culinary tradition. And because this is still a food festival event, there will be plenty of nosh on hand, courtesy of Hank and Harry’s Delicatessen.
Cost: $50
Tickets: http://sobewff.org/jacpanel/