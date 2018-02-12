Don’t get Food Hall FOMO. Here are the Miami food halls that are open and what’s still to come.

Miami, we have reached peak food hall insanity.

The question is: have we jumped the shark? With over half of them still in the works, it’s still too early to call. But with the opening of La Centrale on Feb. 16, we thought a rundown of what’s open—and on the horizon—might help you wade through these spoils of artisan food stalls.

But first: what exactly is a food hall? Isn’t it basically what we’ve been a calling a food court at our local mall for decades? Turns out the answer is a hard “no.” Food courts feature fast food chains, and food halls are a mix of local artisan and boutique concepts that don’t include things like Auntie Anne’s pepperoni pretzel nuggets. After all, there’s a time and place for everything, people.

Now, onto the food halls.

3. Casa Tua Cucina The dessert station at Casa Tua Cucina.Via Yelp Ensconced within the swanky Saks at Brickell City Centre, this 18,000-square-foot Italian food hall from South Beach's Casa Tua Restaurant features 10 different dining stations of the Italian and Mediterranean ilk, a restaurant and a full bar. The sleek gray-and-white space also features a flower market and a home goods shop selling kitchen accessories. Just in case you had the urge to recreate one of the dishes at home—or at least make it look like you know what you're doing.

Casa Tua Cucina, 70 SW Seventh St., Miami; 305-755-0320 or casatuacucina.com

4. Treats Food Hall Aventura Mall gets into the food hall game with local and national names. Because of its location inside Aventura Mall, the temptation to label this one a food court is strong. But the lack of a Sbarro and Chick-fil-A should grind that thought to halt. Nearly a dozen local and national artisan eateries call Treats home, including Figs by celebrity chef Todd English, My Ceviche and Hank & Harry's Delicatessen. The indoor/outdoor space includes communal seating, intimate banquettes, shared bar tables and the 93-foot tall tubular "Aventura Slide Tower" that can be enjoyed from a distance or experienced by sliding down the sculpture. It all depends on how ballsy you're feeling after eating that half-pound hot pastrami sandwich.

Treats Food Hall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; 305-935-1110 or www.aventuramall.com/dining

5. The Wynwood Yard Think of the Yard as your alfresco food hall option. This lush outdoor hub with an organic edible garden hosts a rotating roster of over 10 innovative food concepts and vendors, including the truffled mac and cheese from World Famous House of Mac, Taiwanese ice cream from Mr. Bing and Josper-grilled meats at Charcoal Garden Bar + Grill.

The Wynwood Yard, 56-82 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366 or www.thewynwoodyard.com