Cruise your way to a waterfront meal. Dock and dine at these So Fla spots.

They take their seafood very seriously at Blue Moon Fish Co.

Tie off your vessel, step on to the dock and relax with a view of the Intracoastal at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea’s Blue Moon Fish Co. Here’s where award-winning chefs are preparing creative fresh Florida cuisine and the bartenders are busy pouring unlimited Bloody Marys and mimosas or champagne during the Sunday Gospel brunch. By far the most decadent item on the menu is the Raw Bar’s Iced Seafood Tower, a seafood lover’s dream at $94.