This margarita costs $750. Just how rich are you fools?

Have a $750 margarita or make two car payments. Your choice.

If you drink this, we hate you. Also, we want a sip.

While most of us are happily preparing to seek out inexpensive tequila drinks for Cinco de Mayo, over at DÔA Miami Beach, mixologist Josue Gonzalez has created a luxury margarita for people who have way too much disposable income.

One of these perfect concoctions costs $750. But it’s only $1,000 for a pair, so that’s some savings right there.

What’s in a $750 margarita, besides privilege, disdain and a dollop of my tears? Allaire Collection Privee Tequila, fresh squeezed premium lime juice (from only the most pedigreed lime trees, one gathers) and Grand Marnier Cuvee du Centenaire – 100 Anniversary.

The blend will be shaken over purified spring ice and strained into a 24K gold-plated shaker, then served in a Waterford Crystal glass rimmed with hand-harvested Sal de Ibiza Fleur de Sel and garnished with 24K gold flakes and a 24K gold encrusted lime wedge. I am not making any of this stuff up.

If those facts aren’t enough to make you fork over the price of a weekend cruise to the Bahamas or a month’s rent on an efficiency in Hialeah, know this: The drinks are served on a silver-plated platter with a gold-plated mixing spoon and gold-plated straws. So worth it, right?

The margarita is only available on Cinco de Mayo so don’t try to order it on the Fourth of July.

And if you can’t quite swing the price? Fear not. DÔA (at 2000 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach) has regular, more affordable happy hour specials.

