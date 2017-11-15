Do Happy Hour like Don Draper at Nautilus South Beach

If you’re looking for a taste of true mid-century Miami glam, look no further than the iconic Nautilus South Beach. Designed by famed architect Morris Lapidus in the 1950s, the hotel has evolved over the years into an intimate hotspot for locals and visitors alike looking for great food, cocktails, and a dose of modern luxury.

From brunching poolside at the Cabana Club to sipping classic craft cocktails in the Lobby Bar, Nautilus takes beach house chic to a new level.

The deal

Nautilus South Beach’s Lobby Bar offers happy hour from 5-7 p.m. featuring $5 bites, $7 craft cocktails, and $5 beers and wine. If brunching is more your speed, head to the Nautilus Cabana Club Sundays and enjoy an al-you-can-eat brunch for $39 (add bottomless rosé for $16 more).

Something to sip

In Miami, you can’t go wrong with a classic Mojito. Nautilus South Beach makes theirs with mint leaves, lime wedges, simple syrup, and Ron Barceló Platinum rum.

Mojito

Other sips

Made with light rum, lime juice and triple sec, Nautilus’s classic daiquiri will transport you straight to the islands. For something with a little more kick, try the Moscow Mule, made with lime juice, vodka, ginger beer and candied ginger for garnish.

Classic Daiquiri

Moscow Mule

Something to savor

For starters try some lamb empanadas, served with tzatziki, and some ham and cheese croquettes, made with gouda, smoked ham and dijonnaise. If you go with an appetite, the Nauti Burger — two 4-ounce beef patties served with cheese, caramelized onion, bread and butter pickles and french fries — should help you hold down all that rosé.

Lamb Empanadas

Ham & Cheese Croquettes

The recipe

Classic Mojito

8-10 mint leaves

3 lime wedges

1 1/2 ounces of simple syrup (50% hot water and 50% sugar stirred and chilled prior to mixing the cocktail)

2 ounces of Ron Barceló Platinum Rum

Muddle the mint leaves with the lime wedges and add the simple syrup and rum. Shake vigorously with ice, then strain over fresh ice in your glass of choice. Garnish with a spanked mint sprig and lime wheel.