A-Z: A comprehensive list of Brickell’s finest upscale restaurants

15th-vine-miami
By Ana Veciana-Suarez For miami.com

South of the Miami River, the booming Brickell district was originally envisioned as Miami’s “Millionaire’s Row” with mansions and large homes. Today, it is a walkable enclave that is home to the largest concentration of international banks in the United States as well as a wide array of futuristic high-rise office towers, architecturally stunning apartment buildings, hip restaurants and cool bars. Miami’s booming financial district may be a hub for young professionals, but in Brickell, business is anything but “as usual.”

1. Atrio Restaurant and Wine Bar

atrio-restaurant-miami
Atrio Restaurant and Wine Bar is a new American eatery. On the 25th floor of Conrad Miami.

305-503-6500
conradhotels3.hilton.com

1395 Brickell Ave.
Take me there

2. Area 31

Area 31 is an upscale EPIC Hotel eatery featuring outdoor lounge, sustainable seafood, tasting menu and happy hour. 270 Biscayne Boulevard Way, 305-424-5234, area31restaurant.com

3. Azul

Azul, at the Mandarin Oriental, features Asian-inspired modern American dishes with great water views.

305-913-8358
mandarinoriental.com

500 Brickell Key Dr.
Take me there

4. The Capital Grille

capital-grille-miami
The Capital Grille is an upscale steakhouse chain in a clubby, refined setting.

305-374-4500
thecapitalgrille.com

444 Brickell Ave.
Take me there

5. Cipriani

cipriani-miami
Cipriani serves up flavorful Italian fare and a spectacular waterfront dining experience.

786-329-4090
cipriani.com　

465 Brickell Ave.
Take me there

6. 15th & Vine Kitchen and Bar

15th-vine-miami
15th & Vine Kitchen and Bar serves up American fare with Latin touches. On the 15th floor of Viceroy Miami hotel.

305-503-0373

485 Brickell Ave.
Take me there

7. Fooq’s

fooqs-miami
Fooq’s is an eclectic farm-to-table eatery.

786-536-2749
fooqsmiami.com

1035 N. Miami Ave.
Take me there

8. II Gabbiano

ilgabbiano-miami
II Gabbiano is a chic restaurant with an epic view of Biscayne Bay and a reputation for stellar service.

305-373-0063
ilgabbianomia.com

335 S. Biscayne Blvd.
Take me there

9. La Mar

la-mar-miami
La Mar, by Gaston Acurio at Mandarin Oriental, is an upscale eatery featuring novo-Andean and Asian-Peruvian cuisine.

305-913-8358
mandarinoriental.com

500 Brickell Key Dr.
Take me there

10. Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe

perricones-miami
Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe, a locals’ favorite, offers classic Italian fare in a beautiful setting of tree-shaded garden. Check out the gourmet market.

305-374-9449
perricones.com

15 SE 10th St.
Take me there

11. Steak Brasil

Steak Brasil serves up traditional Brazilian fare.

305-415-2006
steakbrazil.com

90 Southeast First Ave.
Take me there

12. Zest

zest-miami
Zest serves up inventive island fare.

305-374-9378

200 South Biscayne Blvd.
Take me there

13. Zuma

zuma-miami
Zuma, which has eateries in London, Dubai, New York and Rome, lives up to its international reputation.

305-577-0277
zumarestaurant.com

270 Biscayne Blvd. Way
Take me there

14. Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

wolfgangs-miami
Wolfgang’s Steakhouse is an upscale chophouse serving dry-aged steaks and seafood.

305-487-7130
wolfgangssteakhouse.net/miami/　

315 S Biscayne Blvd.
Take me there

