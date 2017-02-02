A-Z: A comprehensive list of Brickell’s finest upscale restaurants
South of the Miami River, the booming Brickell district was originally envisioned as Miami’s “Millionaire’s Row” with mansions and large homes. Today, it is a walkable enclave that is home to the largest concentration of international banks in the United States as well as a wide array of futuristic high-rise office towers, architecturally stunning apartment buildings, hip restaurants and cool bars. Miami’s booming financial district may be a hub for young professionals, but in Brickell, business is anything but “as usual.”
1. Atrio Restaurant and Wine Bar
Atrio Restaurant and Wine Bar is a new American eatery. On the 25th floor of Conrad Miami.
305-503-6500
conradhotels3.hilton.com
2. Area 31
Area 31 is an upscale EPIC Hotel eatery featuring outdoor lounge, sustainable seafood, tasting menu and happy hour. 270 Biscayne Boulevard Way, 305-424-5234, area31restaurant.com
3. Azul
Azul, at the Mandarin Oriental, features Asian-inspired modern American dishes with great water views.
4. The Capital Grille
The Capital Grille is an upscale steakhouse chain in a clubby, refined setting.
305-374-4500
thecapitalgrille.com
5. Cipriani
Cipriani serves up flavorful Italian fare and a spectacular waterfront dining experience.
786-329-4090
cipriani.com
6. 15th & Vine Kitchen and Bar
15th & Vine Kitchen and Bar serves up American fare with Latin touches. On the 15th floor of Viceroy Miami hotel.
305-503-0373
7. Fooq’s
Fooq’s is an eclectic farm-to-table eatery.
786-536-2749
fooqsmiami.com
8. II Gabbiano
II Gabbiano is a chic restaurant with an epic view of Biscayne Bay and a reputation for stellar service.
305-373-0063
ilgabbianomia.com
9. La Mar
La Mar, by Gaston Acurio at Mandarin Oriental, is an upscale eatery featuring novo-Andean and Asian-Peruvian cuisine.
10. Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe
Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe, a locals’ favorite, offers classic Italian fare in a beautiful setting of tree-shaded garden. Check out the gourmet market.
305-374-9449
perricones.com
11. Steak Brasil
Steak Brasil serves up traditional Brazilian fare.
305-415-2006
steakbrazil.com
12. Zest
Zest serves up inventive island fare.
305-374-9378
13. Zuma
Zuma, which has eateries in London, Dubai, New York and Rome, lives up to its international reputation.
305-577-0277
zumarestaurant.com
14. Wolfgang’s Steakhouse
Wolfgang’s Steakhouse is an upscale chophouse serving dry-aged steaks and seafood.
305-487-7130
wolfgangssteakhouse.net/miami/
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...