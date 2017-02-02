A-Z: A comprehensive list of Brickell’s finest upscale restaurants

South of the Miami River, the booming Brickell district was originally envisioned as Miami’s “Millionaire’s Row” with mansions and large homes. Today, it is a walkable enclave that is home to the largest concentration of international banks in the United States as well as a wide array of futuristic high-rise office towers, architecturally stunning apartment buildings, hip restaurants and cool bars. Miami’s booming financial district may be a hub for young professionals, but in Brickell, business is anything but “as usual.”

1. Atrio Restaurant and Wine Bar

Atrio Restaurant and Wine Bar is a new American eatery. On the 25th floor of Conrad Miami. Show details

Show map 305-503-6500

conradhotels3.hilton.com 1395 Brickell Ave. Take me there

2. Area 31 Area 31 is an upscale EPIC Hotel eatery featuring outdoor lounge, sustainable seafood, tasting menu and happy hour. 270 Biscayne Boulevard Way, 305-424-5234, area31restaurant.com Take me there

3. Azul Azul, at the Mandarin Oriental, features Asian-inspired modern American dishes with great water views. Show details

Show map 305-913-8358

mandarinoriental.com 500 Brickell Key Dr. Take me there

4. The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille is an upscale steakhouse chain in a clubby, refined setting. Show details

Show map 305-374-4500

thecapitalgrille.com 444 Brickell Ave. Take me there

5. Cipriani

Cipriani serves up flavorful Italian fare and a spectacular waterfront dining experience. Show details

Show map 786-329-4090

cipriani.com 465 Brickell Ave. Take me there

6. 15th & Vine Kitchen and Bar

15th & Vine Kitchen and Bar serves up American fare with Latin touches. On the 15th floor of Viceroy Miami hotel. Show details

Show map 305-503-0373 485 Brickell Ave. Take me there

7. Fooq’s

Fooq’s is an eclectic farm-to-table eatery. Show details

Show map 786-536-2749

fooqsmiami.com 1035 N. Miami Ave. Take me there

8. II Gabbiano

II Gabbiano is a chic restaurant with an epic view of Biscayne Bay and a reputation for stellar service. Show details

Show map 305-373-0063

ilgabbianomia.com 335 S. Biscayne Blvd. Take me there

9. La Mar

La Mar, by Gaston Acurio at Mandarin Oriental, is an upscale eatery featuring novo-Andean and Asian-Peruvian cuisine. Show details

Show map 305-913-8358

mandarinoriental.com 500 Brickell Key Dr. Take me there

10. Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe

Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe, a locals’ favorite, offers classic Italian fare in a beautiful setting of tree-shaded garden. Check out the gourmet market. Show details

Show map 305-374-9449

perricones.com 15 SE 10th St. Take me there

11. Steak Brasil Steak Brasil serves up traditional Brazilian fare. Show details

Show map 305-415-2006

steakbrazil.com 90 Southeast First Ave. Take me there

12. Zest

Zest serves up inventive island fare. Show details

Show map 305-374-9378 200 South Biscayne Blvd. Take me there

13. Zuma

Zuma, which has eateries in London, Dubai, New York and Rome, lives up to its international reputation. Show details

Show map 305-577-0277

zumarestaurant.com 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way Take me there