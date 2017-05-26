Posted on

‘Elegant and understated’ is a Miami rarity. So is this Italian cuisine

A could-not-be-simpler housemade tagliolini is tossed with wild Alaskan crab meat, gorgeous cherry tomatoes from Homestead with a hit of spicy chili oil at Forte dei Marmi.Handout
Victoria Pesce Elliott

Forte dei Marmi: ⭐⭐⭐ (Very Good)

Named after the jet-setty Tuscan beach town on the Tyrrhenian Sea, Forte dei Marmi is an elegant and understated addition to the menagerie of fine dining options south of Fifth.

Every detail from the namesake marble to the waiter’s crisp khaki uniforms to the cascading bursts of pink bougainvillea at the arched entryway adds to the always-summer allure.

Owners Riccardo and Tatyana Silva imported the two Michelin-starred chef Antonio Mellino and his son, 27-year-old Raffaele, to create a menu in the style of their family-owned restaurant Quattro Passi in Nerano on the Amalfi Coast.

As you might expect, seafood is what’s highlighted here. Most of it is imported from Portugal, but as Raffaele says, “I am very excited about the fish here, but I want to distinguish this by serving something different than you can get in other Miami restaurants.”

For those who can afford it, there is plenty to recommend this Italian summer fling all year round.

 

Forte dei Marmi

 
150 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

786-276-3095; fdmmiami.com

 

