Miami now has a vegetarian nightclub. It’s a thing, apparently.

Helmed by Chef Christopher Baugh of Bali’s Sage, Crate is downtown Miami’s first vegan and vegetarian-focused culinary and nightlife concept.

Designed by Anselmo Di Virgilio Hernandez, the newly renovated space features indoor and outdoor patio dining. Once the kitchen closes at 11 p.m., guests can curl up in antique chairs and on plush velvet couches in an after-hours lounge designed to resemble a retro-contemporary living room.

The deal

Crate hosts happy hour Monday-Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring small tapas like vegetarian versions of mini burger sliders, pulled pork mini tacos, and pan fried Brussels sprouts for $5 each. Beer is $4, wines by the glass are $6, and house cocktail are $7.

Something to sip

Combining vanilla vodka with crushed blueberries, fresh basil, organic syrup and tonic, Crate’s Why So Blue is like a drinkable (adult) version of blueberry lemonade.

Other sips

Named after Crate’s location, the Brickelloma packs a punch with tequila, agave, grapefruit, lime juice and peppercorns. Gin fans will fall hard for the Gin,Gin,Gin, an herbal masterpiece made with St. Germain Gin, plum bitters, pear juice and habanero bitters. If you’re looking to protect against flu season, Crate’s Moscow Meets Miami blends vodka, organic syrup, fresh raw ginger and lime.

Something to savor

Must-try dishes include Crate’s Balinese-inspired Summer Rolls, served with fresh herbs, Julienned veggies, roasted peanuts and sesame seeds, and the Jackfruit Asada Taco, made with the Indonesian superfruit treated and cured to resemble the texture and flavor of real pork. If you’re craving a classic burger, Crate’s version uses a pattie made with mung bean, six roasted vegetable, and organic brown rice served between gluten free rolls.

Why So Blue

2 ounces of vanilla vodka

8 ounces of freshly squeezed lemon juice

4 ounces of organic syrup

Muddle the blueberries and basil in the bottom of a glass. Add the vodka. Mix the lemon juice and organic syrup and add to the vodka base. Top with tonic and garnish with additional blueberries and fresh basil.