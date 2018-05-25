Count down to National Doughnut Day with the best doughnut shops in Miami

Miami has a doughnut obsession. Salty Donut is one of a half dozen independent doughnut shops and it sets itself apart with gourmet flavors like this Chocolate Blondie (malted chocolate cream with a chocolate ganache).

Fancy doughnut shops are opening so quickly in Miami it’s hard to keep track.

But with National Doughnut Day (or is it National Donut Day? They can’t agree) on June 1, we took stock of Miami’s doughnut game.

Gone are the days where a doughnut aficionado’s only choice in Miami was Dunkin’ Donuts or Krispy Kreme. (Note: I will never turn down a Dunkin’ Donuts blueberry cake or a freshly glazed Krispy Kreme when the “hot now” sign is glowing red in the window. Because a true doughnut lover is doughnut lover for all seasons.)

But it’s Miami’s independent shops that push the envelope. The ones thinking about the next interesting glaze, topping or filling will win the heart of those of us with a healthy (debatable) doughnut obsession.

And there are new shops on the way. Wynwood’s Salty Donut is opening a second location in South Miami. Pastry chef Max Santiago, who is competing on Food Network’s Best Baker in America, is planning to open a “doughnut bar” with all-day breakfast. And a newcomer, Doughnut Break, is fashioning a new shop in a yet-to-be-named location near the Arsht Center.

For now, here are Miami’s best spots to get your doughnut fix.

Donutty

Kendall, rejoice, for you have a doughnut shop that Miami will be driving to. Open just three months, Donutty makes simple — and square! — yeast-raised doughnuts that taste great on their own or dunked in coffee. The matcha-lemon glazed doughnut is a hit. So is the simple chocolate frosted. And the finger-licking cream cheese and guava uses Redland guava marmalade from PG Tropicals, all grown and made in South Florida. The s’mores doughnut has a torched marshmallow topping and chocolate square to make it a special treat.

11510 SW 147th Ave., Miami

Happy Place

LIV and Story nightclub founder David Grutman teamed up with Sugar Factory founder Charissa Davidovici to open Happy Donuts on Miami Beach’s Española Way. The brioche doughnuts range from simply sugar-raised to the kind of over-the-top creations that Sugar Factory is known for (rainbow insides, Lucky Charms toppings, even smoked-turkey sandwiches on their savory brioche. Wow.)

507 Española Way, Miami Beach

Mojo Donuts

It’s hard not to find a new doughnut to love every time you visit Mojo Donuts, an off-shoot of the original location in Pembroke Pines. Mojo makes more than 200 varieties and have 40 on display on any given day. Even comfort food king Guy Fieri stopped in for a recent episode of his Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” I love the salty-sweet mix of the 420 doughnut, with chunks of Snickers and potato sticks.

8870 Bird Rd., Miami

Salty Donut

The OG in a relatively young gourmet doughnut town, Salty Donut has not rested on its laurels. It continues to explore interesting flavors: grapefruit and strawberry glazed; espresso, honey cream and lavender; black currant; and banana-hazelnut. Salty Donut was the first to bring Miami a candied bacon doughnut, and we are forever grateful. No one is pushing the envelope on flavor the way Salty is — and that’s why one of its founders, Amanda Pizarro, was named a Forbes magazine 30 Under 30.

50 NW 23 St., Miami

Honeybee Doughnuts

Doughnuts should make you smile. Honeybee understands that with classic yeast-raised doughnuts that not only taste great but are also whimsical. Unicorns, mermaids, glitter all add eye-catching appeal to doughnuts that have just the right texture and subtle flavor.

7388 Red Rd., South Miami

Velvet Kreme

Don’t call it a comeback. Velvet started making doughnuts in Little Havana in 1947, and after reviving the brand with a food truck three years ago, the shop reopened on Calle Ocho with the doughnuts that gave Dunkin’ and Krispy a run for their money. Velvet features simple doughnuts made fresh every morning, with some very Miami flavors (churro, guava and cream cheese) thrown into the mix. Sometimes you just want an unfussy doughnut made by an indie shop.

555 SW Eighth St., Miami

BONUS: Dandee Donut Factory

We’ll give Dandee a shoutout for being just across the Miami-Dade/Broward line because its doughnuts are just so spot on. (They also have a store in Pompano Beach.) They make cake doughnuts and yeast-raised, and you can’t go wrong with either variety. The toasted coconut cake doughnut is my go to.

102 North 28th Ave., Hollywood