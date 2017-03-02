Posted on

These top Miami chefs are making something delicious with every part of the pig

The Cochon 555 competition challenges five chefs from top Miami restaurants to create five dishes using five, whole Florida-raised pigs.Handout
By Carlos Frías For miami.com

Don’t make that face.

When the annual Cochon 555 cooking competition says its goal is for its five competing chefs to use every part of a 200-pound, Florida-raised pig in creating five distinctive dishes, remember: These are among the best in the business at making food taste amazing.

Will there be pork cheeks and ears and tails and liver? Oh, yes. But recall that five of the best restaurants in South Florida will be using the methods that make them a success to win a coveted competition at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach. The event showcases five top local chefs using every part of five heritage pigs (raised for their individual flavors), paired with five winemakers (hence, 555).

Diego Oka won the 2016 Miami Cochon event to compete in Aspen.

The chef team that wins will be crowned Princess or Prince of Porc and go on to compete at the national event in Aspen for the title of King or Queen.

The real winners are diners. The chefs cooking are Clark Bowen and Rick Mace of Daniel Boulud’s db Bistro Moderne and Palm Beach’s Cafe Boulud (cooking in contemporary French style), Tito Vargas of Jose Andres‘ Bazaar Mar (modern Spanish with a twist); Paula DaSilva of the new Artisan Beach House (new American); Jeremiah Bullfrog of gastroPod and the annual whole-hog P.I.G. competition (elevated street food); and John Gallo and Rene Reyes of Pinch Kitchen (freestyle American).

READ MORE: He tore off his chef’s coat and told a black-tie crowd, ‘I am an immigrant’

Surprises often ensue. Last year’s local winner was Diego Oka of La Mar, where he is known for upscale Peruvian-style seafood.

Cochon 555

When: March 26

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach; 1 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

Time: 4 p.m. for VIP entry, 5 p.m. for General Admission

Tickes: $125-$400, available at http://www.cochon555.com/2017-tour/miami

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Which Miami seafood chef won last weekend's pork cooking competition?
Five Miami top chefs compete Sunday in foodie gem

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Top Spots For Indian Food In Miami
Miami Guide
Miami GemShenandoah Guide: Hidden gems along Coral Way
Tourists In praise of BOGOS. Wine BOGOS, that is.
Tourists 11 New Things To Do On Your Next Key West Trip
8 Movies You Can’t Miss at the 2017 Miami Film Festival
March 5 is 305 Day. Here’s where to represent your city
Come to this party for the remixed classical music, stay for the drinks
Here’s a list of things you should do this weekend – March 3 – 5
March in Miami is complete madness. Check out all these events.
The 1920s are making a comeback in Miami — on a millionaire’s lawn