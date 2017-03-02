These top Miami chefs are making something delicious with every part of the pig

The Cochon 555 competition challenges five chefs from top Miami restaurants to create five dishes using five, whole Florida-raised pigs.

Don’t make that face.

When the annual Cochon 555 cooking competition says its goal is for its five competing chefs to use every part of a 200-pound, Florida-raised pig in creating five distinctive dishes, remember: These are among the best in the business at making food taste amazing.

Will there be pork cheeks and ears and tails and liver? Oh, yes. But recall that five of the best restaurants in South Florida will be using the methods that make them a success to win a coveted competition at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach. The event showcases five top local chefs using every part of five heritage pigs (raised for their individual flavors), paired with five winemakers (hence, 555).

WE HAVE A #PRINCEOFPORC By @chatchowtv And the @COCHON555 #PrinceOfPork #Miami is @DiegoOka! @GastonAcurio, boy’s killing it! A post shared by COCHON555 TOUR (@cochon555) on Apr 3, 2016 at 5:21pm PDT

Diego Oka won the 2016 Miami Cochon event to compete in Aspen.

The chef team that wins will be crowned Princess or Prince of Porc and go on to compete at the national event in Aspen for the title of King or Queen.

The real winners are diners. The chefs cooking are Clark Bowen and Rick Mace of Daniel Boulud’s db Bistro Moderne and Palm Beach’s Cafe Boulud (cooking in contemporary French style), Tito Vargas of Jose Andres‘ Bazaar Mar (modern Spanish with a twist); Paula DaSilva of the new Artisan Beach House (new American); Jeremiah Bullfrog of gastroPod and the annual whole-hog P.I.G. competition (elevated street food); and John Gallo and Rene Reyes of Pinch Kitchen (freestyle American).

Surprises often ensue. Last year’s local winner was Diego Oka of La Mar, where he is known for upscale Peruvian-style seafood.

Cochon 555

When: March 26

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach; 1 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach

Time: 4 p.m. for VIP entry, 5 p.m. for General Admission

Tickes: $125-$400, available at http://www.cochon555.com/2017-tour/miami