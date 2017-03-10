CityPlace Doral is FINALLY opening! Get the deets on the Doral’s newest destination.

If you’ve driven down 36 Street in Doral in the last year or so there’s no way you could miss the huge sign “CityPlace Doral Coming Soon!”

Sure, Doral’s already got Dolphin Mall and International Mall but those aren’t in the heart of Doral. That’s the gap CityPlace is filling. As of the last census (four years ago), the population in Doral was at 50,213 and had surpassed Coral Gables. With the constant boom of the area, that number has most certainly grown. Described as a mixed-use complex, it’s 250,000-square-feet of retail with more than 40 dining, shopping and entertainment options plus, luxury living space.

CityPlace is certain to draw crowds on its opening weekend March 17-19. Weekend festivities include a concert by Gipsy Kings and Mario Reyes at Family Friday at 7 p.m. There’s a fireworks show, appearance by Miami Dolphins cheerleaders and DJ Extreme from Tu 94.9 FM and host Enrique Santos Saturday starting at 6 p.m. Sunday is Family Fun day starting at 1 p.m. with live music, strolling entertainers, a light show and dining and shopping specials.

Here’s a peek at what you’ll find when you visit CityPlace Doral.

Rusty Bucket serves up American fare and plenty of drafts in a casual atmosphere.

Dining

There are the well-known spots most diners know and love like The Cheese Course, burger joint BurgerFi, Japanese favorites at Sushi Siam, Mexican fare at Salsa Fiesta and Juan Valdez Café for a java jolt.

Best for wine lovers is the wine-driven restaurant Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants while craft beer fans should head to City Works Eatery and Pour House offering 90 craft brews.

The Rusty Bucket Restaurant and Tavern is another option with, let’s face it, a really cool name. And you can’t have a place in Miami without a mojito or martini bar so they’ve got those too, and each offer fusion cuisine combining Asian, Central American and European flavors. The options are endless with pizza and tapas at Angelo Elia, gelato at 4D Gelateria, grilled fare at Baires Grill and Brimstone Woodfire Grill plus ice cream at Sloan’s.

Live bands rock the stage at Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen. Kings Doral is a multi-entertainment and dining complex with bowling, billiards and shuffleboard.

Entertainment

Doral needed another CineBistro, the upscale movie experience at Dolphin Mall and now they’ve got one. If you haven’t been check it out, the luxurious seats, upscale menu (not just your average hot dogs and popcorn) and an extensive cocktail menu.

Kings Bowl Doral combines a night out of bowling, billiards and shuffleboard with an award-winning menu with wings, ribs, salmon, steak and premium cocktails.

If you’ve had a tough week and need a laugh, they’ve got an Improv Comedy Club or for music lovers, Copper Blues Rock Pub and Kitchen with live music, plenty of drafts on tap and menu filled with tasty grub. At the Martini Bar they’ve got DJ’s spinning.

Pick up blooms at InDesign & Flowers.

Shopping

Shop at boutique stores for accessories, clothing, furniture, gourmet food and eyewear. Update your wardrobe at either Ella Boutique or Seta Apparel, both offering one-of-a-kind unique items for your closet. You want your new duds to look great so a mani pedi is in order at either Tipsy Salonbar or Venetian Nail Spa.

With our year-round beach weather you have to visit Agua Bendita for beach and swimwear and grab high-fashion sunglasses at Sand Optics to complete the look. Accessorize any look with a jaunt to Tarbay where you can find handbags, shoes and limited edition jewelry. If you’re preparing a gourmet meal and want fresh organic food head to The Fresh Market and decorate the table with flowers from InDesign & Flowers. Need to spruce up the house? Kare has a selection of unique furnishings, accessories and lighting.

CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th st., Doral; cityplacedoral.com