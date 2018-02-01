Chotto Matte, a trendy London import serving authentic Nikkei cuisine, is headed to South Beach in April.

This is the restaurant’s first U.S. location – at 1111 Lincoln Road – and the second Nikkei restaurant on South Beach (the first is Sakura 736). Nikkei, if you don’t know, is Japanese-Peruvian cuisine.

Executive Chef Jordan Sclare , whose resume includes stints at Gordon Ramsay’s eponymous 3 Michelin star restaurant and Nobu Park Lane, will oversee the Miami menu. The head chef is Jimmy Gallagher, former chef de cuisine at Blue Ribbon Sushi Miami and 1111 Peruvian Bistro. Born and raised in Lima, Gallagher staged with Gaston Acurio, mastermind behind La Mar at the Mandarin Oriental.

Chotto Matte’s Sushi Bar Handout

Menu highlights include sushi such as Nikkei Aburi with tuna yuzu, aubergine miso, turbot and salmon theatrically fired right at your table. There’s also 96-Hour Marinated, House-Smoked Chuleta de Cordero Ahumada (marinated lamb chops slowly smoked with apple wood). Other highlights include Nikkei Gyoza, Langosta Deluxe Ceviche and Lomo al la Parrilla (grilled pork loin).

“Over the last 10 years, I’ve seen Miami emerge as an artsy, high energy and dynamic city,” said owner/founder Kurt Zdesar, who helped bring Nobu to Europe. “Lincoln Road used to be a bespoke destination for its unique brands, and we are excited to bring back a taste of that with Chotto Matte. The hive of activity, open air and sophistication of the 1111 District on Lincoln Road is where we want to be.”

Speaking of open-air: the stylish restaurant will feature a retractable roof for all-weather al fresco dining.

A preview dinner Feb. 21 at Soho Beach House will kick off South Beach Wine & Food Festival with signature dishes paired with Peruvian beer, pisco sours and sake. That dinner is available only to members of the private club at $65 per person.

Non members can get their names on the list for the restaurant’s pre-opening “VIP Series” slated for April 5-7 by emailing miami@choto-matte.com.

Chotto Matte

1666 Lenox Avenue (restaurant entry is ‘hidden’ just off the 1111 walkway past Babalu)

Miami Beach