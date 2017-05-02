Posted on

Hungry? Score deals at Chipotle and Jimmy John’s today only

Chipotle offers a BOGO deal for teachers
By Chloe Herring For miami.com

Chipotle is reaching out to educators with a deal on its popular menu items. Teachers can get a free burrito, bowl, salad or taco after purchasing an entree Tuesday. A valid faculty or staff ID from a school or university is required.

The buy-one-get-one-free offer is in celebration of Teacher Appreciation Day, which also coincides with Jimmy John’s Customer Appreciation Day. The national sandwich chain is offering $1 subs to all customers in-store only. Anyone can grab a sandwich for a buck between 4 and 8 p.m. in participating Jimmy John’s.

These offers are only available Tuesday, May 2.

Jimmy John’s sandwich restaurant located on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables

