Book this “Chef’s Table” next time you’re up in Palm Beach

And here’s yet another reason to head up to Palm Beach for a weekend getaway: 3800 Ocean, the award-winning “collective kitchen” located at the AAA Four Diamond-rated Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa, just debuted a fresh new menu from its new executive chef Gustavo Calderon.

Interior of 3800 Ocean

Calderon puts a Latin spin on seafood dishes like Octopus Salpicon and Aji Tuna — a mix of tuna tartare and octopus dressed with pasilla pepper oil, aji amarillo, and avocado-cilantro sauce — and pan-seared scallops with crispy octopus and squid ink risotto. Calderon worked as a chef at several Ritz-Carlton properties, including stints in Bahrain and Cancun (try the hummus in the lounge menu and you’ll notice the Bahrain influence). And he’s spent time in South Florida kitchens, having worked at the acclaimed Mark’s South Beach and The Regent Bal Harbor, where Calderon honed his skills under James Beard Award-winner Mark Militello. Desserts of piña colada croissant bread pudding and mango crème brulee keep the Floribbean inspiration going.

Continued below No top posts yet

Duck breast at 3800 Ocean.

Calderon also oversees the restaurant’s popular five-seat “Kitchen Table”—a personalized five-course menu created on the spot by the executive chef and his team right before your eyes. Priced at $69 a person (cocktail and wine pairings are extra), the three-hour experience is one of the most affordable chef’s table experiences.

The oceanfront resort is outfitted with stylish condo-style suites that include full-size kitchens and plenty of space to spread out. Add to that two pools (including a lagoon pool with a water slide) and a high-end restaurant that will keep food-obsessed parents interested, and you’ve got a pleasing weekend getaway. Situated on a gorgeous barrier island between Jupiter and Palm Beach, the resort is a great vacation destination — and a perfect place to reconnect with family while basking in all that’s great about this upscale enclave.

3800 Ocean

3800 N. Ocean Drive, Singer Island

561-340-1700