Chefs Paul Qui and Michael Pirolo Collaborate for one night only

By Sara Liss For miami.com
In anticipation of all the celeb chef collaborations happening at SOBEWFF, Pao by Paul Qui is getting into the game with their next Chef Collective dinner featuring Chef Michael Pirolo on February 22, at 8 p.m

Pirolo, the chef owner of Macchialina, a South Beach trattoria with rustic yet sophisticated Italian fare, will collaborate on a menu with Pao restaurant’s Executive Chef Paul Qui. Past Chef Collective dinners have featured toques like Yoshi Okai, Executive Chef of Otoko in Austin, Texas and Jose Mendin of Pubbelly Group. 

Tickets are $115 per person (includes a welcome drink and a glass of house wine), plus tax and service charge.  Space is limited, for tickets visit: https://paofaenamiami.tocktix.com/ or call +1 786 655 5600 to book.

