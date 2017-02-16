This talented South Florida chef returns in swanky Bal Harbour

Chef Paula DaSilva has reemerged with Artisan Beach House, preparing dishes such as this octopus with vadouvan carrots.

The who: Chef Paula DaSilva and restaurant/nightlife impresario Seth Greenberg have reinvented the restaurant at the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour (which was formerly the One Bal Harbour) and dubbed it Artisan Beach House. The kitchen is helmed by DaSilva (formerly of 3030 Ocean) and chef de cuisine Tony Coddington.

The space: That same gorgeous sprawling dining room features floor-to-ceiling views of the ocean and the busy Haulover inlet, where speedboats regularly putter by. Whitewashed walls and comfortable leather booths balance the grandeur of the setting, but the best spot to dine is still the outdoor patio where salty breezes mingle with views of Haulover marina and the bar’s loungey soundtrack.

Chef Paul DaSilva

The dishes: Locally grown and globally inspired. DaSilva has always been good at sourcing locally and churning out refined-yet-accessible renditions of rustic cooking. The menu is divided into Chef’s Snacks, Starters, Composed Mains and larger For the Table plates. Prices are in keeping with the posh ‘hood with starters $12-$18, and mains $27-$55.

The Chef’s Snacks get things started with dishes such as Cassoulet with local beans, farm egg and porcini stock and Salted Fish Croquettes. The local wahoo ceviche is dressed with carrot juice and fresno chili, while the Everglades roasted figs are offset with burrata. DaSilva’s penchant for farm-to-table cooking shines through with dishes of charred kale with squash and black garlic dressing, smashed beet with Humboldt fog cheese and charred cauliflower with jalapeno tahini.

Larger mains feature Braised Short Rib with housemade tagliatelle, wild mushroom and cream sauce and seared scallops with blue cheese polenta.

Desserts are fun and decadent with sticky toffee cake and salted bourbon ice cream, peanut butter doughnuts with roasted banana ice cream and an Oreo ice cream sandwich.

Bottom line: One of South Florida’s talented chefs has resurfaced at one of the most striking waterfront spots.

Artisan Beach House

10295 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour

305-455-5460