Food and art for a good cause? Count us in.

On Friday, Jan. 26, Miami’s Design and Architecture Senior High will hold its annual Taste of Design fundraiser to help send Miami’s promising young artists to college summer programs and showcase their work to prospective schools.

This year’s event will be held in the heart of the Design District at the new Paradise Plaza, the luxury destination’s latest foray into the world of food and design. Surrounded by buildings from Daly Genik, Freehand Buck, MOS and other international architects, the new sculpture-filled plaza is also meant to be a food draw featuring soon-to-open restaurants by James Beard nominee Brad Kilgore and Joel Robuchon.

Kilgore, along with chef Dewey LoSasso, will provide signature dishes for this year’s Taste. A silent auction will also be held, including signed guitars by rock legends Tom Petty and the Eagles.

Tickets are available for a $100 donation. Tables of ten may be reserved for $1,000. For more information, go to www.dashptsa.com or email: dashptsa@gmail.com.