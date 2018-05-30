Celebrate National Doughnut Day in Miami with parties and freebies
We’re crazy about National Doughnut Day here in Miami.
We’ve already told you the best places in Miami to get gourmet doughnuts. We’ve warned you off of doughnut burger fake news.
Now here’s a list of places celebrating National Donut Day — or National Doughnut Day, whichever floats your boat — on June 1 with free doughnuts. (Wow, I’ve said doughnuts a lot already.)
Salty Donut Party
Ain’t no party like a doughnut party. The OG gourmet doughnut shop in Wynwood is celebrating the noble doughnut with food, adult beverages and world-class music at a paid event with limited tickets.
Shake Shack will provide burgers and fries. Wynwood ice cream shop Dasher & Crank will serve a special doughnut ice cream. And craft beer brewer J. Wakefield (whose UJP porter is used in making Salty’s maple-bacon doughnut) will serve brews.
The band Locos Por Juana, the bilingual band nominated for a Grammy and a Latin Grammy, will keep the partygoers moving.
The event is for those 21 and older and the $66 a-person tickets can be purchased online at this link.
@THENAUGHTYFORK GIVEAWAY TIME ❗️❗️ Win a VIP experience with us that includes: **2 VIP tickets to our National Donut Day Party on June 1st **1 Golden Ticket to be used to skip the line at @thesaltydonut store one day per week for a whole year ***A customized donut that you help create which will be served at the National Donut Day Party! Oh, and it’ll be named after YOU! 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼 To enter to win, complete the following steps: 1. Follow both @thesaltydonut and @thenaughtyfork … 2. Tag a friend in the comments below with who you’d like to take to the party! (MAJOR brownie points if you comment a good donut flavor idea) Winner will be announced in 24 hours on both @thenaughtyfork and our stories! Good luck!
Doughnuts and ice cream at Burger Museum
The Burger Museum by Burger Beast reopens on National Doughnut Day with expanded exhibits, a new ice cream shop by South Miami favorite Wall’s Ice Cream and doughnut giveaway by Max Santiago.
A paid admission to the museum ($5) or a cone of Wall’s ice cream lands you the added bonus of a doughnut by Santiago, who was the original pastry chef at Salty Donut and is planning an upcoming all-day “doughnut bar” next year.
Just as @NationalBurgerMonth comes to an end it will lead into one of the most amazing days of the year, Friday June 1st – National Donut Day!! – We will also celebrate the grand re-opening of the @BurgerMuseum by Burger Beast with the addition of @WallsIceCreamFl's newest location at the @MagicCityCasino. – Since it's National Donut Day we will celebrate with Donuts made by the King of Donuts himself @ChefMaxSantiago! – For each paid admission to either the Burger Museum or purchase of an Ice Cream Cone from Wall's Old Fashioned Ice Cream, you will receive *one of Chef Max’s Donut Creations for FREE, made exclusively for this exciting day – In addition, you just might see a Donut Eating Contest. South Florida's @DonutBragger is challenging anyone who feels they have what it takes to eat more donuts than him in 5 minutes. Sign up live at the event. – Doors will open at 6:30PM. Arrive early this event is going to be epic, you don’t want to miss out on this celebration! *while donuts last
Dunkin’ Donuts
Free is a slippery word. Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away one free doughnut … with the purchase of a beverage. I’d call that value-added more than free, but you were probably going to do order that coffee anyway.
Helloooo, Donut! #NationalDonutDay is coming, Friday 6/1! Treat Do' Self to a FREE donut with the purchase of any beverage. 🍩🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/zCkigYNfzC
— Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) May 27, 2018
Krispy Kreme
These guys understand the meaning of the word free. You walk into a participating Krispy Kreme; they hand you a doughnut. You walk out with your wallet intact. Free. (Though who are you kidding? You’re buying a box of glazed, especially if the “hot now” sign is lit.)
.@SHAQ knows you doughnut want to miss out on #NationalDoughnutDay. Find participating locations: https://t.co/s0SI61JFAJ pic.twitter.com/uXrTB9exWo
— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 29, 2018
Mojo Donuts
It’s the Showcase Showdown! Ok, it’s not, but they will have a spinning wheel of prizes. It’s simple: Buy a doughnut, spin the wheel, win a prize. Those include raffle tickets for a new television, a box of free gourmet doughnuts, gift cards and coffee.