Celebrate National Doughnut Day in Miami with parties and freebies

There will be no shortage of doughnut festivities for National Doughnut Day. Picture: a maple-bacon doughnut from the Salty Donut.

We’re crazy about National Doughnut Day here in Miami.

We’ve already told you the best places in Miami to get gourmet doughnuts. We’ve warned you off of doughnut burger fake news.

Now here’s a list of places celebrating National Donut Day — or National Doughnut Day, whichever floats your boat — on June 1 with free doughnuts. (Wow, I’ve said doughnuts a lot already.)

Salty Donut Party

Ain’t no party like a doughnut party. The OG gourmet doughnut shop in Wynwood is celebrating the noble doughnut with food, adult beverages and world-class music at a paid event with limited tickets.

Shake Shack will provide burgers and fries. Wynwood ice cream shop Dasher & Crank will serve a special doughnut ice cream. And craft beer brewer J. Wakefield (whose UJP porter is used in making Salty’s maple-bacon doughnut) will serve brews.

The band Locos Por Juana, the bilingual band nominated for a Grammy and a Latin Grammy, will keep the partygoers moving.

The event is for those 21 and older and the $66 a-person tickets can be purchased online at this link.

Doughnuts and ice cream at Burger Museum

The Burger Museum by Burger Beast reopens on National Doughnut Day with expanded exhibits, a new ice cream shop by South Miami favorite Wall’s Ice Cream and doughnut giveaway by Max Santiago.

A paid admission to the museum ($5) or a cone of Wall’s ice cream lands you the added bonus of a doughnut by Santiago, who was the original pastry chef at Salty Donut and is planning an upcoming all-day “doughnut bar” next year.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Free is a slippery word. Dunkin’ Donuts is giving away one free doughnut … with the purchase of a beverage. I’d call that value-added more than free, but you were probably going to do order that coffee anyway.

Helloooo, Donut! #NationalDonutDay is coming, Friday 6/1! Treat Do' Self to a FREE donut with the purchase of any beverage. 🍩🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/zCkigYNfzC — Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) May 27, 2018

Krispy Kreme

These guys understand the meaning of the word free. You walk into a participating Krispy Kreme; they hand you a doughnut. You walk out with your wallet intact. Free. (Though who are you kidding? You’re buying a box of glazed, especially if the “hot now” sign is lit.)

Mojo Donuts

It’s the Showcase Showdown! Ok, it’s not, but they will have a spinning wheel of prizes. It’s simple: Buy a doughnut, spin the wheel, win a prize. Those include raffle tickets for a new television, a box of free gourmet doughnuts, gift cards and coffee.