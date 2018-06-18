Posted on

Celebrate International Sushi Day in Miami with these rocking rolls

By Amanda MesaFor Miami.com

International Sushi Day is June 18, and these are the rolls that should be on your radar.

1. NaiYaRa's Sushi Doughnut

Here’s a treat that’s on NaiYaRa’s secret menu. Offered on Saturdays and Sundays during brunch, and nightly during dinner service, the Sushi Doughnut is actually a bed of rice and seaweed shaped to resemble the classic treat and decorated with wasabi, ginger, avocado, spicy mayo, and edible flowers. You can top it with just about anything, from salmon or caviar to crisp rice balls or truffle flakes.

NaiYaRa, 1854 Bay Rd., Miami Beach

2. Pubbelly Sushi's Rockshrimp Tempura Roll

Head to any Pubbelly Sushi location (you’ll find them in Miami Beach, Brickell City Centre, Downtown Dadeland and Aventura Mall) and dig into a Rockshrimp Tempura Roll, made with avocado, mango, spicy tuna tartare and spicy mayo.

Pubbelly Sushi, multiple locations

3. Novikov

Newly-opened Novikov in Brickell serves a heavenly Okhotsk Maki Roll made with King Crab, salmon, and seared scallops.

Novikov Miami, 300 S Biscayne Blvd., Miami

4. The Rusty Pelican's Deco Maki Roll

As pretty to look at as it is delicious, The Rusty Pelican’s Deco Maki Roll spotlights tempura shrimp, mango, cream cheese, red onion and eel sauce on a bed of pink sticky rice. We also love their Spider Roll, made with crispy soft-shell crab, avocado, Asian pear, cucumber and soy paper.

The Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne

5. Azabu's Omakase Experience

Feeling adventurous? Try Azabu’s omakase experience at The Den, where you can choose between two multi-course culinary journeys that include sashimi, ten pieces of the chef’s selected sushi of the day, a roll, and more. Make sure you work up an appetite beforehand.

Azabu Miami Beach, 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

6. Lure Fishbar's Hellfire Spicy Tuna Roll

Don’t let the name intimidate you — Lure Fishbar’s Hellfire Spicy Tuna Roll packs a mighty punch that will make you want to savor every bite. It’s made with spicy brûléed tuna, cucumber, avocado, and kimchi sauce.

Lure Fishbar, 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

7. Zuma Miami

When it comes to sushi, nothing at Zuma disappoints. This International Sushi Day, we’re feeling their Dynamite Spider Roll, made with softshell crab, chili, and wasabi tobiko mayo.

Zuma Miami, 270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami

8. ETARU's Sushi Platter

Now you can choose from two ETARU locations to celebrate International Sushi Day at — one in Hallandale Beach and one in Fort Lauderdale. We recommend ordering a sushi platter and trying a bit of everything, but especially the Black Kampachi roll, made with spring onion, crispy garlic, and yuzu kosho mayo.

ETARU, multiple locations

9. Just about everything at Kuro

We love all the rolls off Kuro’s farm-fresh Japanese menu. Order a-la-carte or get the full experience in Kuro’s omakase room, where you can enjoy one roll and 12 pieces of sushi for $50.

Kuro, 1 Seminole Way, Fort Lauderdale

10. Ra Sushi's Viva Las Vegas Roll

Made with rolled crab and cream cheese, lightly battered in tempura and topped with spicy tuna, crab and lotus root, RA Sushi’s Viva Las Vegas Roll is a sweet and spicy hit. Plus, it’ll be on a two-for-one special all day on June 18 in celebration of International Sushi Day.

Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

11. Nikki Beach

Feel like celebrating International Sushi Day beachside? At Nikki Beach, you can savor diced tuna, avocado, asparagus, sriracha, and togarashi by way of their Marbella Spicy Tuna Roll. It’s divine.

Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

12. SuViche's Perfect Roll

At SuViche, you can enjoy buy-one-get-one 50% off specials on rolls at all SuViche locations on International Sushi Day. Our favorite? The Perfection Roll.

