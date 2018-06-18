Celebrate International Sushi Day in Miami with these rocking rolls

Here’s a treat that’s on NaiYaRa’s secret menu. Offered on Saturdays and Sundays during brunch, and nightly during dinner service, the Sushi Doughnut is actually a bed of rice and seaweed shaped to resemble the classic treat and decorated with wasabi, ginger, avocado, spicy mayo, and edible flowers. You can top it with just about anything, from salmon or caviar to crisp rice balls or truffle flakes.