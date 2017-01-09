Meat on the barbie is how to celebrate Australia Day in Brickell
No need to put on that muddled Australian accent.
Down under chef Aaron Brooks of Edge Steak and Bar is teaching locals the meaning of Australia Day with a poolside Australian barbecue at Bahia restaurant at the Four Seasons Brickell on Jan. 29.
Brooks, an Australia native who is at the forefront of South Florida chefs at expertly cooking meat, is hosting his annual Barbie with Chef Aaron Brooks and His Mates, where he is inviting several well-known Miami chefs to cook a blockbuster meal.
Timon Balloo of Sugarcane, Jimmy Lebron (27 Restaurant & Bar), Bret Pelaggi (Threefold Cafe) and Nicole Votano (DIRT) will hold an Aussie barbecue around the resort pool, where swimsuits are encouraged.
Local brewery J. Wakefield Brewing has created a special beer for this event, and west Miami-based The Tank Brewing will be pouring their beer, as well.
Barbie with Chef Aaron Brooks and His Mates
When: Jan. 29, 1-4 p.m.
Where: Bahia poolside restaurant at the Four Seasons Brickell, 1435 Brickell Ave., Miami
More info: Reservations are recommended. (305) 381-3190 or edge@edgesteakandbar.com
