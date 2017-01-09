Australian chef Aaron Brooks is hosting an Australia Day poolside barbecue at his Edge Steak and Bar at Four Seasons Brickell. (Handout)

No need to put on that muddled Australian accent.

Down under chef Aaron Brooks of Edge Steak and Bar is teaching locals the meaning of Australia Day with a poolside Australian barbecue at Bahia restaurant at the Four Seasons Brickell on Jan. 29.

Edge Steak chef Aaron Brooks, in his Australian bush hat, will be flame-roasting meats at his barbecue with his “mates.” (Handout)

Brooks, an Australia native who is at the forefront of South Florida chefs at expertly cooking meat, is hosting his annual Barbie with Chef Aaron Brooks and His Mates, where he is inviting several well-known Miami chefs to cook a blockbuster meal.

Timon Balloo of Sugarcane, Jimmy Lebron (27 Restaurant & Bar), Bret Pelaggi (Threefold Cafe) and Nicole Votano (DIRT) will hold an Aussie barbecue around the resort pool, where swimsuits are encouraged.

Local brewery J. Wakefield Brewing has created a special beer for this event, and west Miami-based The Tank Brewing will be pouring their beer, as well.

Barbie with Chef Aaron Brooks and His Mates

When: Jan. 29, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Bahia poolside restaurant at the Four Seasons Brickell, 1435 Brickell Ave., Miami

More info: Reservations are recommended. (305) 381-3190 or edge@edgesteakandbar.com