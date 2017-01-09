Posted on

Meat on the barbie is how to celebrate Australia Day in Brickell

Australian chef Aaron Brooks is hosting an Australia Day poolside barbecue at his Edge Steak and Bar at Four Seasons Brickell. (Handout)
Australian chef Aaron Brooks is hosting an Australia Day poolside barbecue at his Edge Steak and Bar at Four Seasons Brickell. (Handout)
By Carlos Frias For miami.com

No need to put on that muddled Australian accent.

Down under chef Aaron Brooks of Edge Steak and Bar is teaching locals the meaning of Australia Day with a poolside Australian barbecue at Bahia restaurant at the Four Seasons Brickell on Jan. 29.

Edge Steak chef Aaron Brooks, in his Australian bush hat, will be flame-roasting meats at his barbecue with his "mates." (Handout)
Edge Steak chef Aaron Brooks, in his Australian bush hat, will be flame-roasting meats at his barbecue with his “mates.” (Handout)

Brooks, an Australia native who is at the forefront of South Florida chefs at expertly cooking meat, is hosting his annual Barbie with Chef Aaron Brooks and His Mates, where he is inviting several well-known Miami chefs to cook a blockbuster meal.

Timon Balloo of Sugarcane, Jimmy Lebron (27 Restaurant & Bar), Bret Pelaggi (Threefold Cafe) and Nicole Votano (DIRT) will hold an Aussie barbecue around the resort pool, where swimsuits are encouraged.

Local brewery J. Wakefield Brewing has created a special beer for this event, and west Miami-based The Tank Brewing will be pouring their beer, as well.

Barbie with Chef Aaron Brooks and His Mates

When: Jan. 29, 1-4 p.m.

Where: Bahia poolside restaurant at the Four Seasons Brickell, 1435 Brickell Ave., Miami

More info: Reservations are recommended.  (305) 381-3190 or edge@edgesteakandbar.com

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

The Bar at Level 25 is another go-to spot for drinks in Brickell
Tourists Bazaar Mar by José Andrés at SLS Brickell open for biz

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists Jose Andres and Michael Schwartz traded dishes from their new restaurants, Bazaar Mar and Fi’lia
Where foodie football fans can watch the National Championship
Art Deco Weekend Celebrates 40 Years
Top 5 events during Art Deco Weekend 2017
Not for you, hipster: This craft beer is for your dog
Ringling Bros. flips the script (or adds one) for their first elephant-free show
Tourists A Guide To Miami’s Best Dive Bars
Tourists How Mango’s won at Miami Beach nightlife
Black Thought’s thoughts on New Year’s resolutions, freestyling and Miami