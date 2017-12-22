Need a last minute little gift, your meds or groceries? Some grocery stores and pharmacies have adjusted holiday hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day on Sunday and Monday.

You can always pop over to one of South Florida’s kosher markets or delis like Kosher Kingdom in Aventura, KosherLand in Surfside, Lots of Lox in Palmetto Bay or Mo’s Bagels & Deli in Aventura for a schmear or smoked whitefish.

You know those delis and many other eateries will be open.

Here’s what else is open and closed on the holiday weekend of Sunday and Monday among South Florida’s more popular pharmacies and grocery stores. Some individual stores’ hours may vary so call them first just in case.

Christmas Eve

▪ B.J.’s Wholesale open 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ Costco open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

▪ CVS 24-hour locations will remain open; regular store hours vary by location but many are open 7 a.m.-midnight and pharmacy hours may differ. Some CVS locations operate as Navarro.

▪ Fresh Market open 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ Milam’s open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

▪ Navarro Discount Pharmacy 24-hour locations will remain open; regular store hours vary by location but many are open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. and pharmacy hours may differ.

▪ Presidente Supermarket 24-hour locations will remain open; regular store hours vary by location but most are open from 7 a.m.-9:45 p.m.

▪ Publix open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Publix supermarkets are closed on Christmas but you can get what you need on Christmas Eve. Keynoter

▪ Sedano’s open 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ Target open 7 a.m.-10 p.m.

▪ Total Wine & More open 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

▪ Trader Joe’s open 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ Walgreens 24-hour locations will remain open; regular store hours vary by location but many are open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. and pharmacy hours may differ

▪ Walmart opening hours vary by store; some Supercenters are open 24 hours but many of these will close at 6 p.m.

▪ Whole Foods open 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

▪ Winn-Dixie open 7 a.m-10 p.m.

Christmas Day

▪ B.J.’s Wholesale is closed

▪ Costco is closed

▪ CVS 24-hour locations will remain open; regular store hours vary by location but many are open 8 a.m.-10 p.m., pharmacy hours may differ. Some locations operate as Navarro.

▪ Fresh Market is closed

▪ Milam’s is closed

▪ Navarro Discount Pharmacy 24-hour locations will remain open; regular store hours vary by location but many will open 6 a.m.-9 p.m.

▪ Presidente Supermarket 24-hour locations will remain open; regular store hours vary by location but most are open 7 a.m.-9:45 p.m.

▪ Publix is closed

Sedanos supermarket stores, like this one on Southwest Eighth Street and 48th Avenue, are open for the holidays. Roberto Koltun rkoltun@miamiherald.com

▪ Sedano’s open 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

▪ Target is closed

▪ Total Wine & More is closed

▪ Trader Joe’s is closed

▪ Walgreens 24-hour locations will remain open; regular store hours vary by location but many are open 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

▪ Walmart is closed

▪ Whole Foods is closed

▪ Winn-Dixie is closed