Can this new Nikkei restaurant make Lincoln Road cool again? It just might.

Contemporary Peruvian and Japanese with colorful tweaks. The menu is epic with lists of anticuchos, hot dishes, cold dishes, sushi/sashimi and larger Peruvian specialties. A robata grill counter, and sushi bar provide culinary theater while the hot kitchen churns out composed dishes. Prices are in keeping with a high-end spot with small plates $8-$16, and larger plates $17-$39.

Octopus at Chotto Matte.

Start things off with crisp yucca chips and a creamy avocado dip. So go for a parade of plates like the paper-thin vegetables, the ebi harumaki (shrimp spring roll with mushrooms), nasu miso (sweet miso aubergine), salmon teriyaki and octopus with purple potato.

Lamb chops at Chotto Matte.

Lamb chops come smothered in a Peruvian chili miso while the “Lomo al parilla” bring beef filet in a spicy teriyaki and pomegranate salsa sauce. Creative sushi rolls include the Sato maki wrapping yellowtail and salmon with a romano pepper and lime soy and the Salmon Picante roll with salmon, aji amarillo, pickled cucumber and Chotto-soy emulsion.

Desserts include mochi ice cream, a banana parfait and salted caramel fondant.