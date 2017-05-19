Posted on

The atmosphere is like few places in Miami. The food? Standard fare

Octopus carpaccio at Café Roval, a scenic new restaurant in Little River by design-inspired restaurateur Mark Soyka.
Jodi Mailander Farrell

Cafe Roval: ⭐️⭐️ 1/2 (Good)

Like an aging diva who knows how to present her best side, Café Roval requires diners to walk down a narrow, stone side path to enter through a lush garden with a waterfall and rock-rimmed pond.

Except for Sunday brunch, the restaurant in Miami’s Upper East Side opens only in the forgiving light of evenings.

Ambiance, a sense of place, is what makes the backyard at Roval, like other Mark Soyka restaurants, a destination.

The 120-seat, one-room dining room, overlooking the backyard oasis, is a 1923 historic pump house that once delivered water to Morningside and then-Lemon City. Built from oolitic limestone, the house is covered in vines and twinkling lights.

If we could eat with our eyes, this would be a five-star restaurant.

But Mark Soyka — the pioneering restaurateur who bestowed us with News Cafe in an undiscovered, decrepit South Beach in 1988 and Van Dyke Cafe on a deserted Lincoln Road in 1994 — is better known for his keen sense of place, not plates. He has spent his career in Miami turning historic structures into charming eating spaces, providing community in up-and-coming neighborhoods.

Café Roval’s one-page menu is divided simply into starters, main dishes and side vegetables. Twelve appetizers range from seasonal oysters and Royal Siberian Osetra caviar to salads and a cheese board. A yellowfin tuna crudo with flat bread is a fine beginning, dressed with salty-tart ponzu dressing, red onions and capers then topped with baby greens. A crowning speckled quail egg still in the miniscule, half-opened shell can be poured over the top as a silky, buttery sauce. Another reliable starter: firm and chilled wild tiger shrimp, three to a plate and served with cocktail sauce and Meyer lemon zest aioli.

The butterflied local yellowtail snapper made a beautiful display, with charred cherry tomatoes layered on top like scales.

Café Roval deserves attention because she has good history and bones. Out of respect and fascination, we’ll return — we just hope it doesn’t rain.

READ MORE: Café Roval has charming atmosphere, standard fare

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists Wyclef is taking over Miami this weekend: ‘There are a lot of surprises when I’m in town.’
Did you miss it? Grovetoberfest is moving back to the Grove

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists ‘My whole life was focused on drugs.’ Miami chef talks addiction
Miami Guide
Yass, Beach: Five Miami Beaches That Are Better Than South Beach
Miami has a new ‘it’ place with celebrity sightings, Greek cuisine
Wyclef is in Little Haiti. Biz Markie is in Wynwood. Your weekend is looking pretty good.
There is a pizza in Miami that is three feet long and one foot wide. And it comes with beer.
#HIALEAHNOW is ending with breakdancing, barbecue and a bang
Tourists Who serves up organic food in Miami? We’ll tell you because you asked nicely.
Miami’s definitive guide to Haitian Compas Fest
Chug these new brews debuting during American Craft Beer Week
Even the lobsters can’t complain about South Beach’s Lobster Bar Sea Grille