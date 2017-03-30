Posted on

Enjoy delicacies at a discount with Byblos Miami’s new happy hour is all the rage

Amanda Mesa | @thegirldowntown

The bar

Byblos Miami

The deal

The upscale Mediterranean hot spot now offers a brand new Unwind & Dine Happy Hour experience, allowing guests to sample dishes and drinks at a discounted price. Beginning April 10th, from 6-7 p.m. every night, enjoy select craft cocktails for $8, beer and wine for $5 or $8, and small bites ranging from $6-$12.

Something to sip 

On Byblos Miami’s happy hour menu, you’ll find bar favorites like the Nightingale Sour, featuring peach-infused Absolut, Lillet Blanc, Galliano and lemon. Or, Byblos’s legendary Ottoman Cartel, made with Avion Silver Tequila, spiced barberry reduction and carbonated beet juice. If you’re drinking with friends, try one of their signature spiked teas (serves 2 for $18 during happy hour). 

Byblos Old Fashioned

Something to savor

While you’re sipping, take advantage of the deals to munch on some organic house labneh ($6 during happy hour), tuna ceviche ($10) and, of course, some warm truffle pide ($12). 

Warm Truffle Pide

The recipe

Byblos Miami Gulab

1 1/5 ounces of Absolute Elyx vodka

3/4 ounce of pomegranate syrup

3/4 ounce of fresh lemon

Rose essence

Combine ingredients and serve Julep-style over crushed ice with rose water mist and fresh flowers. 

Byblos Miami

1545 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach

Thanks for checking out our new site! We've changed a ton of stuff, and we'd love to know what you think.

