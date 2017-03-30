Enjoy delicacies at a discount with Byblos Miami’s new happy hour is all the rage
The bar
Byblos Miami
The deal
The upscale Mediterranean hot spot now offers a brand new Unwind & Dine Happy Hour experience, allowing guests to sample dishes and drinks at a discounted price. Beginning April 10th, from 6-7 p.m. every night, enjoy select craft cocktails for $8, beer and wine for $5 or $8, and small bites ranging from $6-$12.
Something to sip
On Byblos Miami’s happy hour menu, you’ll find bar favorites like the Nightingale Sour, featuring peach-infused Absolut, Lillet Blanc, Galliano and lemon. Or, Byblos’s legendary Ottoman Cartel, made with Avion Silver Tequila, spiced barberry reduction and carbonated beet juice. If you’re drinking with friends, try one of their signature spiked teas (serves 2 for $18 during happy hour).
Byblos Old Fashioned
Something to savor
While you’re sipping, take advantage of the deals to munch on some organic house labneh ($6 during happy hour), tuna ceviche ($10) and, of course, some warm truffle pide ($12).
The recipe
Byblos Miami Gulab
1 1/5 ounces of Absolute Elyx vodka
3/4 ounce of pomegranate syrup
3/4 ounce of fresh lemon
Rose essence
Combine ingredients and serve Julep-style over crushed ice with rose water mist and fresh flowers.
Byblos Miami
1545 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach