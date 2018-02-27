Buy this drink to support the fund for victims of the Parkland shooting

Want to support victims and families of victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland?

Next time you’re out, buy this drink.

Tap 42 and Ketel One have teamed up to create the “Parkland Pride” cocktail. The ingredients: Ketel One Vodka, blackberry puree, lemon, simple syrup and thyme. It’s served in a goblet.

The drink will cost $9, and 100 percent of the proceeds from sales go to the Stoneman Douglas Victims Fund. The fund was set up after a shooting at the high school left 17 dead and more than a dozen injured.

“As a small company wholly owned by local entrepreneurs, we value our communities in South Florida,” says Andy Yeager, partner and Chief Operating Officer at Tap 42. “Our goals through ‘Tap Takes Over,’ the philanthropic arm of our company, is to help those locals in need, which is what drove us to this initiative. Parkland will continue to thrive, and our efforts will go to help those who need it most.”

The Parkland Pride goes on sale March 1 and will be available through March 14. You can get it at all Tap 42 locations, including those in Coral Gables, Midtown Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton.