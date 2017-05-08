Eat at these 5 historic South Florida burger spots for National Burger Month

Courtesy Burger Beast Burgers have regional specialties around the United States and in South Florida, it’s the frita cubana.

Fritas were street food in 1930s Cuba and generally served after dark out of carts (similar to New York hot dog vendors) to the theater crowd. Morro Castle wasn’t the first frita cubana joint in Miami (that was Fritas Domino). They opened a year later in 1962 in a former Dairy Queen location.

Unfortunately on this their 55th anniversary, they will be shutting the doors. The property it sits on was bought recently and the building will be torn down in the next couple of months.

So get there before this piece of history is lost.

ORDER: Frita (comes with onions, ketchup and julienne potatoes), an order of Miami’s best churros and a batido de mamey (mamey shake).