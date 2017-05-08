Eat at these 5 historic South Florida burger spots for National Burger Month
1. Char-Hut
Char-Hut was founded in 1976 at an old Royal Castle location in Miami Gardens. They just had their 40th anniversary last year, but many folks in Miami-Dade County don’t even know about them. You really can’t call yourself a “South Florida Burger Expert” without having eaten here at least once.
9000 W. SR 84, Davie, FL 33324 + more locations
2. Jack's Old Fashion Hamburger House
Jack’s has been around since 1972 with two locations in Broward County. They cut and grind their beef daily to make sure that their burgers are as fresh as possible.
591 S Cypress Rd, Pompano Beach
3. Keg South
Even the owners don’t know when exactly Keg South opened but they believe it was the early 1960’s. This small but mighty Keg South will envelop you with its scent of char-grilled beef. The best seat in the house is at the counter right by the grill. It’s where all the action is.
10417 S Dixie Hwy., Pinecrest, FL 33156
4. Morro Castle
Burgers have regional specialties around the United States and in South Florida, it’s the frita cubana.
2500 NW 7th St., Miami, FL 33125
5. Royal Castle
The 1st Royal Castle opened up shop in the Little River part of Miami in 1938.
2700 NW 79th St., Miami, FL 33147