Sef Gonzalez built his blog and persona on his passion for burgers. Then he built an institution.

How does a man get to the point that he loves burgers so much he opens a museum?

“And my question to you is why wouldn’t I?” said Sef Gonzalez, aka The Burger Beast, who has built a monument to the humber American dish: the hamburger.

The Burger Museum by Burger Beast opens Friday at the Magic City Casino, and McDonald’s will be on hand with burgers for the debut.

The 1,200-square-foot museum houses more than 2,000 items Gonzalez has collected over the past seven years. More than 500 other items still in storage will be used to rotate the collection.

