Posted on

This man loves burgers so much he built a museum to them

Sef Gonzalez built his blog and persona on his passion for burgers. Then he built an institution.
Sef Gonzalez built his blog and persona on his passion for burgers. Then he built an institution. Jose Iglesias
By Carlos Frias For miami.com

How does a man get to the point that he loves burgers so much he opens a museum?

“And my question to you is why wouldn’t I?” said Sef Gonzalez, aka The Burger Beast, who has built a monument to the humber American dish: the hamburger.

The Burger Museum by Burger Beast opens Friday at the Magic City Casino, and McDonald’s will be on hand with burgers for the debut.

The 1,200-square-foot museum houses more than 2,000 items Gonzalez has collected over the past seven years. More than 500 other items still in storage will be used to rotate the collection.

