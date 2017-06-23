There is a burger in Miami that costs $100. We have officially lost our minds.

How much would you pay for a good burger?

If the answer is $100, you are crazy.

Also we have a deal for you: Chef Yoshi Migita’s brand new Zeitaku Burger at Katsuya South Beach. And since that $750 margarita is no longer on the menu at DOA Miami Beach, presumably you’ve been saving up to buy this $100 burger.

The burger, which is not gold-plated (though there is a gold skidmark on the bun) and comes with a side of outlandish self-satisfaction, is a blend of American Wagyu and Hudson Valley Foie Gras. Toppings include cheddar cheese, bibb lettuce, escabeche onions, heirloom tomatoes and herb aoili. It’s served on a fancy black bamboo charcoal bun. Not included: gold flaked-bedazzled ketchup or an inflated ego. You have to bring your own.

Do you want fries with that? Good. Triple fried French fries are included. We don’t know how many times you can fry fries, but we suspect the number is infinity.

You also earn quite a bit of insider credit if you order the Zeitaku Burger, because it’s not even on the menu. You have to ask for it specially.

Of course, you also may earn our undying contempt.