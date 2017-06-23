Posted on

There is a burger in Miami that costs $100. We have officially lost our minds.

By Connie Ogle For Miami.com

How much would you pay for a good burger?

If the answer is $100, you are crazy.

Also we have a deal for you: Chef Yoshi Migita’s brand new Zeitaku Burger at Katsuya South Beach. And since that $750 margarita is no longer on the menu at DOA Miami Beach, presumably you’ve been saving up to buy this $100 burger.

The burger, which is not gold-plated (though there is a gold skidmark on the bun) and comes with a side of outlandish self-satisfaction, is a blend of American Wagyu and Hudson Valley Foie Gras. Toppings include cheddar cheese, bibb lettuce, escabeche onions, heirloom tomatoes and herb aoili. It’s served on a fancy black bamboo charcoal bun. Not included: gold flaked-bedazzled ketchup or an inflated ego. You have to bring your own.

Do you want fries with that? Good. Triple fried French fries are included. We don’t know how many times you can fry fries, but we suspect the number is infinity.

You also earn quite a bit of insider credit if you order the Zeitaku Burger, because it’s not even on the menu. You have to ask for it specially. 

Of course, you also may earn our undying contempt.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists There is a burger in Miami that costs $100. We have officially lost our minds.
The neighborhood got all fancy on us. Now Purdy Lounge is, too.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists 10 Stylish South Beach Hotels You Can Actually Afford to Stay In
Miami Guide
So MiamiHidden gems on Key Biscayne courtesy of island insiders
Tourists Mattel’s new line of Ken dolls are ALL from Miami
Tourists This new Miami restaurant is literally fire
It already has fancy stores — now Design District’s getting two fancy new restaurants
Ritz-Carlton isn’t all about hotels anymore. Now it’s launching a cruise line
Tourists OMG! Sawgrass Mills is having a major Bag Sale!
This Miami Beach bar earned top marks at the 2017 Spirited Awards. It’s kind of a big deal.
Here is everything we can write about Cam Con without getting fired
A look back at Jazid’s best moments (before it closes forever)