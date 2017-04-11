These special tie-dye bagels won’t be in South Florida long

These are no ordinary bagels. Brooklyn Water Bagel uses a special 14-step process that draws inspiration from water flow patterns in the mountains of New York to create its bagels.

But that’s not what is remarkable about the bagel company, which has a location in Fort Lauderdale. This weekend only, Brooklyn Water Bagel is offering tie-dye bagels in celebration of Easter.

The pastel-colored bagels are a continuation of Brooklyn Water Bagel’s use of color coordinating bakery items with the holidays. Green bagels on St. Patrick’s Day was the most recent example.

A sneak peek of the glorious green bagels we'll be handing out FREE with every coffee order tomorrow!! #BWBSharetheGreen A post shared by Brooklyn Water Bagel (@brooklynwaterbagel_) on Mar 16, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

Brooklyn Water Bagel was founded in 2008 by New York native Steven Fassberg. It has stores in Florida, North Carolina, California, Georgia and Massachusetts but boasts of authentic Brooklyn bagels, credited to the special water in each of its 22 locations. Fassberg owns the rights to the 14-step filtration process used to make the water for the company’s bagels, coffee and sodas.

The Easter-themed tie-dye bagels will be available Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16. They taste like regular bagels.