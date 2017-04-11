Posted on

These special tie-dye bagels won’t be in South Florida long

By Chloe Herring For miami.com

These are no ordinary bagels. Brooklyn Water Bagel uses a special 14-step process that draws inspiration from water flow patterns in the mountains of New York to create its bagels.

But that’s not what is remarkable about the bagel company, which has a location in Fort Lauderdale. This weekend only, Brooklyn Water Bagel is offering tie-dye bagels in celebration of Easter.

The pastel-colored bagels are a continuation of Brooklyn Water Bagel’s use of color coordinating bakery items with the holidays. Green bagels on St. Patrick’s Day was the most recent example.

A sneak peek of the glorious green bagels we'll be handing out FREE with every coffee order tomorrow!! #BWBSharetheGreen

A post shared by Brooklyn Water Bagel (@brooklynwaterbagel_) on

Brooklyn Water Bagel was founded in 2008 by New York native Steven Fassberg. It has stores in Florida, North Carolina, California, Georgia and Massachusetts but boasts of authentic Brooklyn bagels, credited to the special water in each of its 22 locations. Fassberg owns the rights to the 14-step filtration process used to make the water for the company’s bagels, coffee and sodas.

The Easter-themed tie-dye bagels will be available Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16. They taste like regular bagels.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Miami celebrates Easter like a pro. Here are the best events
Get your Easter brunch fix with these tasty menus

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Spent all your cash on Peeps or matzo? These events are still in your budget.
Miami Guide
Leave your Netflix: 5 places to chill in Coconut Grove
Tourists The Delano is getting a new nightclub and we have all the details.
MOLTO Pizza & Booze offers South Beach a hot new happy hour
Tourists Reminisce with these events at throwback Supercon Retro
Trump and this chef battled in court but now ‘move forward as friends’
Poetry about mac and cheese, chocolate and wings is coming to your supermarket
100 years later and we still have more to learn about Vizcaya
Let’s go Rogue! Star Wars Celebration in Orlando is worth the road trip.
Where to go for outdoor fun in Miami