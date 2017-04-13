High-end Blue Ribbon Sushi comes from New York to South Beach

The who: The Blue Ribbon folks from New York — brothers Bruce and Eric Bromberg — have branched out with a new Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill outpost in South Beach with this den of high-end sushi. Together the brothers own more than 15 restaurants. This is their first in Florida. Master sushi chef Toshi Ueki heads up the raw bar.

The space: Located on ground floor of the refurbished Plymouth Hotel across from the Bass Museum of Art, this boutique spot is an homage to Miami’s lush past and hip present. A semi-circular bar in the lobby is great spot for a pre- or post-dinner drink while the cozy indoor dining room is framed by large wooden doors. Cushy booths and close-set tables give the place a Manhattan feel while an outdoor patio with more seating overlooks the pool. The sushi bar at the back of the dining room offers a view of the kitchen at work and more counter seating.

The dishes: Crudo, sushi and composed Asian dishes. Expect plenty of raw options as well as pricey ingredients such as toro, king crab and wagyu beef. Prices can skew high with starters $9-$22 and mains $19-$35.

Cold appetizers start things off with sake tataki, thinly sliced kanpachi and a tuna poke bowl with house made taro chips. There are small plates of chicken skewers, shrimp dumplings and miso black cod to get things going before diving into the bevy of sushi available.

If you love sashimi and nigiri go for the omakase (chef’s choice), which can be pricey but will yield cuts of fish not always available at other South Beach spots. Maki Rolls run the gamut from spicy tuna to a salmon skin with cucumber and burdock to a spicy lobster roll. Cooked Sea and Land dishes include a salmon teriyaki, cobia with corn and tomatoes, grilled rib eye and oxtail fried rice.

Fried chicken with wasabi honey

Don’t miss the signature fried chicken with its fiery wasabi honey and finger-licking breading. If a full order seems like too much ask for the order of wings which can be on special some nights. They satisfy the fried chicken craving.

Desserts include a green tea creme brûlée and bread pudding.

Bottom line: A New York transplant with upscale pedigree, this sushi spot is good for those looking to get some maki with a Manhattan feel.

Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill

336 21st St., Miami Beach

305-800-0404