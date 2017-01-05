Why this restaurant is giving away a guaranteed winning ‘ticket’
There’s one way to ensure your next scratch-off ticket is a winner.
Blue Collar is giving every diner a scratch off ticket for a free menu item on Jan. 12 to celebrate the restaurant’s fifth anniversary. It’s a nod to the gamble chef/owner Danny Serfer took when he opened the restaurant next to a seedy hotel on Biscayne Boulevard and helped instead to turn around the neighborhood.
Every scratch-off ticket (including those that go to delivery orders) will have a prize, ranging from gift cards to a full chicken Parmesan dinner.
“Blue Collar is my baby,” Serfer said. “I went all in when I chose this location and this menu and atmosphere. I am grateful to the community and am proud of our accomplishments.”
Serfer has been expanding his enterprise.
Friday, he will open a second location of his popular Edgewater seafood restaurant and bar, Mignonette, in North Miami Beach in the iconic former Gourmet Diner space at 13951 Biscayne Blvd.
Blue Collar
305-756-0366
