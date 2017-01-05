Posted on

Why this restaurant is giving away a guaranteed winning ‘ticket’

Blue Collar will give out scratch-off tickets with free meals and gift cards to celebrate it's 5-year anniversary. (Handout photo)
Blue Collar will give out scratch-off tickets with free meals and gift cards to celebrate it's 5-year anniversary. (Handout photo)
By Carlos Frias For miami.com

 

There’s one way to ensure your next scratch-off ticket is a winner.

Blue Collar is giving every diner a scratch off ticket for a free menu item on Jan. 12 to celebrate the restaurant’s fifth anniversary. It’s a nod to the gamble chef/owner Danny Serfer took when he opened the restaurant next to a seedy hotel on Biscayne Boulevard and helped instead to turn around the neighborhood.

Every scratch-off ticket (including those that go to delivery orders) will have a prize, ranging from gift cards to a full chicken Parmesan dinner.

“Blue Collar is my baby,” Serfer said. “I went all in when I chose this location and this menu and atmosphere. I am grateful to the community and am proud of our accomplishments.”

Serfer has been expanding his enterprise.

Friday, he will open a second location of his popular Edgewater seafood restaurant and bar, Mignonette, in North Miami Beach in the iconic former Gourmet Diner space at 13951 Biscayne Blvd.

Blue Collar

6730 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-756-0366

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

America’s best chef is opening a restaurant in Surfside
He delivered fresh-baked cookies at night. Now Forbes names him a 30 Under 30

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Ringling Bros. flips the script (or adds one) for their first elephant-free show
Tourists A Guide To Miami’s Best Dive Bars
Tourists How Mango’s won at Miami Beach nightlife
Prism Creative Group’s cultural guide to Miami – Jan. 1-7
Black Thought’s thoughts on New Year’s resolutions, freestyling and Miami
Rev Run’s infectious positivity is what we need for 2017
16 New Year’s Resolutions All Miamians Should Have
Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Kurios’ is more fun than Christmas morning
Hidden gems in Little Haiti for culture, entertainment and shopping