Blue Collar will give out scratch-off tickets with free meals and gift cards to celebrate it's 5-year anniversary. (Handout photo)

There’s one way to ensure your next scratch-off ticket is a winner.

Blue Collar is giving every diner a scratch off ticket for a free menu item on Jan. 12 to celebrate the restaurant’s fifth anniversary. It’s a nod to the gamble chef/owner Danny Serfer took when he opened the restaurant next to a seedy hotel on Biscayne Boulevard and helped instead to turn around the neighborhood.

Every scratch-off ticket (including those that go to delivery orders) will have a prize, ranging from gift cards to a full chicken Parmesan dinner.

“Blue Collar is my baby,” Serfer said. “I went all in when I chose this location and this menu and atmosphere. I am grateful to the community and am proud of our accomplishments.”

Serfer has been expanding his enterprise.

Friday, he will open a second location of his popular Edgewater seafood restaurant and bar, Mignonette, in North Miami Beach in the iconic former Gourmet Diner space at 13951 Biscayne Blvd.

Blue Collar

6730 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

305-756-0366