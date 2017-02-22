Could this gourmet ensemble win the SOBEWFF Burger Bash?

One South Florida chef is contending for a trophy at South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s popular burger cook-off.

Can it really get much better than burgers and the beach?

Dustin Ward, the chef de cuisine at BLT Prime at the Trump National Doral, thinks so. He has a sophisticated entry in the popular Heineken Light Burger Bash at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival and says he is looking for a win with his BLT Duck Burger, which is crafted with juicy Hudson Valley duck, and garnished with miso aioli, and pickled Brussels sprouts.

The chef is fresh of wins from the 2016 Las Olas Wine & Food Festival and other South Florida cooking competitions. Now he hopes to impress judges on an international stage. Burger Bash judges include Ayesha Curry, Emilio Estefan, Jill Martin, Rev Run and Adam Richman. Tickets for the event, which is beachside at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach, are a hefty $250.

But you don’t have to pay $250 to try this beast of a burger. It’s available for the remainder of February at BLT Prime.

If you go

When: Friday, February 24

Time: 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Where: North Venue Beachside at The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach – Entrance at 1 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

Tickets: sobefest.com/burger

Restaurant: 4400 NW 87th Avenue, Doral