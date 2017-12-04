Tucked away from the bustle of the city, Atton Brickell represents the perfect post-work getaway for those looking for an intimate and sophisticated spot to unwind. You can select a glass of fine Latin American wine or sip the perfect pisco sour in the hotel’s lobby bar, UVA before sitting down to a Peruvian inspired meal in the adjacent restaurant Lima. And after dinner, a rooftop bar beckons with breathtaking views and the ultimate nightcap.

The deal

You can enjoy 50 percent off all drinks and reduced priced small plates daily during Atton’s happy hour, hosted at UVA and the rooftop Vista Bar from 5-8 p.m. On Saturdays, head to Vista Bar for Sunset Sessions featuring a DJ and signature bites from 2-7 p.m. And every Sunday starting at 5:30 p.m., you can catch a movie under the stars on the rooftop pool deck, accompanied by free popcorn and food and drink specials all night long.

Something to sip

You can never go wrong with a classic, and Atton’s Old Fashioned hits all the right notes. Blending bourbon, angostura bitters and maple syrup, it offers a taste of fall in the midst of Miami’s perpetual summer.

Atton Old Fashioned

Other sips

Take a trip to Peru with the Lima Mule, made with Pisco Patron, ginger beer and lime. Or opt for something sweet and spicy with the Maracuyana, made with Milagro Silver, Ancho Reyes chile liqueur, lime, agave and passion fruit.

Maracuyana

Something to savor

Start your meal with the Peruvian ceviche and a kale salad, served with caramelized walnuts, dried apricots, and cranberries, avocado, hearts of palms and lemon oregano vinaigrette. Then get ready for the main event — a Lomo Saltado stir-fried with tomatoes and onions and seasoned with soy sauce, and served with white rice and French fries.

Peruvian Ceviche

Kale Salad

Lomo Saltado

The recipe

Atton Old Fashioned

2 ounces of bourbon

1/2 ounce of maple syrup

A dash of Angostura bitters

1 slice of orange

1 dark cherry

Stir ingredients in a rocks glass, add an ice cube, bitters and garnish.

The rest

1500 SW 1st Ave, Miami, FL

786-600-2600