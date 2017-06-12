Posted on

Let Dad ditch the grill for Father’s Day. Take him to eat at these places instead

Josie Gulliksen

Dad’s gotta eat and on Father’s Day he shouldn’t be stuck with grilling duties. Spring for a nice meal and show Dad how much you appreciate him. Take a look at these South Florida deals.

Nikki Beach

Go back in time to the 1950s at Nikki Beach during their Doo-Wop style brunch complete with adult milkshakes. Dine at the tip of South Beach during this themed Father’s Day brunch that includes a Build Me Up Butter Rum shake, Strawberry Mix with strawberry liqueur and vodka or the Milkshake Rattle & Roll with bourbon, honey and cinnamon. He can pair these with omelets, waffles or crepes plus plenty of other traditional brunch options.

One Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann

A meaty feast awaits Dad at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann where they’re cooking up a traditional Argentinian asado or open-fire barbecue. The multi-course meal includes slow-cooked ribeye, wild salmon and suckling pig then after he’s satisfied, Dad can enjoy a complimentary hand-rolled cigar poolside. $95 for adults, $45 for kids ages 5-12.

Faena Hotel, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140
Take me there

Gili's Beach Club

Lava stone grill chicken at Gili’s Beach Club. (Handout)

If Dad likes sand between his toes, take him to Gili’s Beach Club in the Trump International Hotel. But take him there either Friday or Saturday for a switch-up. That’s because if he orders from their Lava Stone grill dinner menu, which includes meats, seafood and vegetables he receives a complimentary Old No. 7 Jack Daniel’s Tennessee whiskey cocktail.

18001 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Take me there

Smith & Wollensky

Snake River Farms Wagyu sirloin on salt block by Chef Matt King. (Handout)

Keeping it simple and classy could be what he prefers, in that case, take him to Smith & Wollensky for their Snake River Farms American Wagyu Sirloin, created by Chef Matt King. Served on a Himalayan salt block, it’s served with togarashi hollandaise that includes cayenne, sesame and poppy seeds and ginger and orange peel. The pickled vegetables it’s served with act as a palate cleanser. The dish is $75.

1 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

Lolo's Surf Cantina

Lolo’s Surf Cantina is a Baja-inspired restaurant with an authentic and inexpensive meal for Dad. $10 gets him a draft beer and two each of either a rib-eye, carnitas (pork), vegetarian or fish tacos.

161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

Bird & Bone

BIrd & Bone at The Confidante Hotel. (Handout)

Treat Dad to dinner instead of brunch at Bird & Bone in the Confidante hotel where they’re offering a $60 Father’s Day prix fixe dinner menu. He’ll dine on Chef Richard Hales slow-roasted prime rib popovers, grilled jumbo asparagus with deviled egg dressing along with others, and finish with pecan tart served with a scoop of ice cream.

4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140
Take me there

The Social Club

Does Dad like a lime in his Mexican beer? If he does then The Social Club is where to take him for a complimentary Corona. He can choose from a wide selection of brunch items including eggs benedict, chicken ‘n waffle sliders or caramelized French toast from the a la carte menu.

Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

Tamara's Bistro

Tamara’s Bistro at the National Hotel is hosting a Father’s Day BBQ Brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For $42 and half price for kids Dad can choose from a grill station sausages, steak, ribs and rack of lamb which go well with either truffle mac ‘n cheese and bean ragout. There’s also a variety of sides, traditional breakfast items and dessert. A house beer or wine is also included.

1677 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

Restaurants with multiple locations

Who’s Your Daddy-Rita cocktail. (Handout)

Pizco y Nazca

Dine on Peruvian cuisine that Dad can wash down with a specialty Who’s Your Daddy-Rita cocktail made especially for him on Father’s Day. The Pisco y Nazca $32 prix fixe menu includes an appetizer, entrée and dessert. Ceviche, braised beef chuck and a dulce de leche puff pastry.

8405 Mills Dr #260, Miami, FL 33183 and 8551 NW 53rd St, #A101, Doral, FL 33166
Take me there

Rosa Mexicano

There’s a special menu just for Dads at Rosa Mexicano for Father’s Day. The a la carte choices include either skewered and grilled filet mignon with chorizo sausage and veggies over rice with specialty sauces or a grilled swordfish over Calabaza with avocado green and Oaxaca salsa. Mexican chocolate cake is for dessert and the El Luchador is the drink of choice with Mezcal as the star ingredient.

Mary Brickell Village, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami, FL 33130; 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

SuViche

Assorted sushi at SuViche. (Handout)

At SuViche Dads get a double deal on Father’s Day. They can enjoy a BOGO deal on sushi in honor of National Sushi Day and to celebrate their day they get a complimentary beer. His choices of sushi are pretty extensive including the TNT roll stuffed with crab salad and topped with lots of seafood or the eclectic coconut roll with crispy shrimp and topped with toasted coconut.

49 SW 11th St., Miami, FL 33130; 1119 16th St., Miami Beach, FL 33139; 2751 N, Miami Ave. Miami, FL 33127; 501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125
Take me there

Morton's Steakhouse

The deal at Morton’s the Steakhouse is one Dad will love. For $59 you can treat him to a three-course meal that includes a salad, his selection of entrée (sure he’ll love a juicy steak) with a potato or fresh vegetable on the side and choice of chocolate mousse, key lime pie or soufflé for dessert.

2333 Ponce de Leon Blvd. Coral Gables, FL 33134; 1200 Brickell Ave., Miami, FL 33131; 17399 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Take me there

Panorama Restaurant & Sky Lounge

Coconut Grove

The view at the Panorama Restaurant & Sky Lounge in the Sonesta Coconut Grove is what Miami is all about. Pair that with the fun, laid-back Burgers and Beers Father’s Day lunch and Dad’s bound to have a great time. For $10 you can treat him a juicy burger, an ice cold beer anytime between 11:30 a.m. and 11 p.m.

2889 McFarlane Rd, Miami, FL 33133
Take me there

Big Easy Winebar & Grill

Located in Brickell’s newest hot spot Brickell City Centre, the Big Easy Winebar & Grill is giving Dads a complimentary draft beer. That can be paired with the “Big Easy Burger” or the decadent 14 oz. Bison ribeye or massive 40 oz. Dry-Aged Tomahawk Chop.

701 S. Miami Ave., Ste. 339, Miami, FL 33131
Take me there

Area 31

Take advantage of the great deals on Old-fashioned cocktails at Area 31 in Downtown Miami for Father’s Day. They’re serving those and other selected cocktails for $8 on that day. He can enjoy that with a selection of traditional brunch items or grilled specials like smoky bourbon chicken thighs or smoked Texas brisket. Located inside the Epic Hotel on the 16th floor.

270 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami, FL 33131
Take me there

Kiki on the River

If expense is not an issue and Dad loves a good stogie with a top shelf whisky, Miami’s new “it” spot Kiki on the River is rolling out the red carpet for Fathers. Between noon and 4 p.m. they’re offering a flight of MaCallan 12, 18 and 21-year whiskies and a hand-rolled cigar for $99.95. Considering a shot of just the MaCallan 21 is usually $75 this is a decent deal.

450 NW N. River Dr., Miami, FL 33128
Take me there

Juniper on the Water

Waterfront view at Juniper. (Handout)

Spend the afternoon waterfront dining with Dad at Juniper on the Water at their BBQ Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Baby back ribs with guava barbecue sauce, pulled pork sliders, chicken and stout beer waffles, a carving station and shrimp and grits are just some of the menu items. There’s also a complimentary Bloody Mary all for $48 or make the Mary’s bottomless for an extra $14. It’s $15 for kids.

 

1975 S. Ocean Dr., Hallandale, FL 33009
Take me there

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

Treat Dad to an abundant brunch at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Feast on omelets, Belgian waffles, raw bar, made-to-order sushi, meats at the carving station and plenty of desserts. Drink unlimited Bloody Mary’s or other brunch type cocktails all for $89. And you’ll be in a casino so follow it up with time at the slots or poker table.

One Seminole Way, Hollywood, FL 33314
Take me there

Mama Mia's

Brunch with over 100 items ought to excite anyone’s Dad and he loves Italian food, Mama Mia’s in Hollywood is where to get it. If his appetite’s big then by all means, go for the 100+ items for $36.95. Or there’s the four-course meal for $34.95 with shrimp cocktail, Caesar salad, lobster and seafood tortellini and rack of lamb or a two-pound porterhouse.

1818 S. Young Circle, Hollywood, FL 33020
Take me there

B Square, Burgers, Booze & Chops

The Dad Bod burger at B Square, Bugers, Booze & Chops. (Handout)

Who wouldn’t take their Dad to a place called B Square, Burgers, Booze & Chops on Father’s Day? The name alone is inviting for such an occasion. That, and Dad gets a complimentary draft beer no matter if he orders the Prime NY strip or the gourmet burger Signature Dad Bod topped with Maytag Blue cheese, truffle mushroom, caramelized onions and a drippy fried egg. He can enter to win a Cutter & Buck Bag filled with luxury goods.

 

1021 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Take me there

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists These two men won Tony Awards after Florida Legislature wanted to defund their arts high school
You probably can’t join this new dating app, but don’t call it ‘elitist’

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Overtown’s back and it’s time to explore. We tell you where to go and what to look forward to
Miami Guide
Where to explore Coconut Grove’s eclectic mix of boutiques
What if Wonder Woman was from Miami?
The ‘Moonlight Effect’: Local film festivals celebrate Miami talent
What to do in Miami when it’s rainy outside but you just can’t stay home any longer
Luis Fonsi on his chart-topper ‘Despacito’: ‘Nobody really predicts a worldwide hit.’
Upgrade your Thursday night with rum and cigars at this classy social hour
Tourists These are the best reviewed restaurants of 2017 — so far
Everything we loved about Miami Fashion Week 2017
Photo Gallery: Shantall Lacayo and Custo Barcelona runway shows at Miami Fashion Week