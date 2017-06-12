Let Dad ditch the grill for Father’s Day. Take him to eat at these places instead
Dad’s gotta eat and on Father’s Day he shouldn’t be stuck with grilling duties. Spring for a nice meal and show Dad how much you appreciate him. Take a look at these South Florida deals.
Nikki Beach
Go back in time to the 1950s at Nikki Beach during their Doo-Wop style brunch complete with adult milkshakes. Dine at the tip of South Beach during this themed Father’s Day brunch that includes a Build Me Up Butter Rum shake, Strawberry Mix with strawberry liqueur and vodka or the Milkshake Rattle & Roll with bourbon, honey and cinnamon. He can pair these with omelets, waffles or crepes plus plenty of other traditional brunch options.
Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann
A meaty feast awaits Dad at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann where they’re cooking up a traditional Argentinian asado or open-fire barbecue. The multi-course meal includes slow-cooked ribeye, wild salmon and suckling pig then after he’s satisfied, Dad can enjoy a complimentary hand-rolled cigar poolside. $95 for adults, $45 for kids ages 5-12.
Gili's Beach Club
If Dad likes sand between his toes, take him to Gili’s Beach Club in the Trump International Hotel. But take him there either Friday or Saturday for a switch-up. That’s because if he orders from their Lava Stone grill dinner menu, which includes meats, seafood and vegetables he receives a complimentary Old No. 7 Jack Daniel’s Tennessee whiskey cocktail.
Smith & Wollensky
Keeping it simple and classy could be what he prefers, in that case, take him to Smith & Wollensky for their Snake River Farms American Wagyu Sirloin, created by Chef Matt King. Served on a Himalayan salt block, it’s served with togarashi hollandaise that includes cayenne, sesame and poppy seeds and ginger and orange peel. The pickled vegetables it’s served with act as a palate cleanser. The dish is $75.
Lolo's Surf Cantina
Lolo’s Surf Cantina is a Baja-inspired restaurant with an authentic and inexpensive meal for Dad. $10 gets him a draft beer and two each of either a rib-eye, carnitas (pork), vegetarian or fish tacos.
Bird & Bone
Treat Dad to dinner instead of brunch at Bird & Bone in the Confidante hotel where they’re offering a $60 Father’s Day prix fixe dinner menu. He’ll dine on Chef Richard Hales slow-roasted prime rib popovers, grilled jumbo asparagus with deviled egg dressing along with others, and finish with pecan tart served with a scoop of ice cream.
The Social Club
Does Dad like a lime in his Mexican beer? If he does then The Social Club is where to take him for a complimentary Corona. He can choose from a wide selection of brunch items including eggs benedict, chicken ‘n waffle sliders or caramelized French toast from the a la carte menu.
Tamara's Bistro
Tamara’s Bistro at the National Hotel is hosting a Father’s Day BBQ Brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For $42 and half price for kids Dad can choose from a grill station sausages, steak, ribs and rack of lamb which go well with either truffle mac ‘n cheese and bean ragout. There’s also a variety of sides, traditional breakfast items and dessert. A house beer or wine is also included.
Restaurants with multiple locations
Pizco y Nazca
Dine on Peruvian cuisine that Dad can wash down with a specialty Who’s Your Daddy-Rita cocktail made especially for him on Father’s Day. The Pisco y Nazca $32 prix fixe menu includes an appetizer, entrée and dessert. Ceviche, braised beef chuck and a dulce de leche puff pastry.
Rosa Mexicano
There’s a special menu just for Dads at Rosa Mexicano for Father’s Day. The a la carte choices include either skewered and grilled filet mignon with chorizo sausage and veggies over rice with specialty sauces or a grilled swordfish over Calabaza with avocado green and Oaxaca salsa. Mexican chocolate cake is for dessert and the El Luchador is the drink of choice with Mezcal as the star ingredient.
SuViche
At SuViche Dads get a double deal on Father’s Day. They can enjoy a BOGO deal on sushi in honor of National Sushi Day and to celebrate their day they get a complimentary beer. His choices of sushi are pretty extensive including the TNT roll stuffed with crab salad and topped with lots of seafood or the eclectic coconut roll with crispy shrimp and topped with toasted coconut.
Morton's Steakhouse
The deal at Morton’s the Steakhouse is one Dad will love. For $59 you can treat him to a three-course meal that includes a salad, his selection of entrée (sure he’ll love a juicy steak) with a potato or fresh vegetable on the side and choice of chocolate mousse, key lime pie or soufflé for dessert.
Panorama Restaurant & Sky Lounge
Coconut Grove
The view at the Panorama Restaurant & Sky Lounge in the Sonesta Coconut Grove is what Miami is all about. Pair that with the fun, laid-back Burgers and Beers Father’s Day lunch and Dad’s bound to have a great time. For $10 you can treat him a juicy burger, an ice cold beer anytime between 11:30 a.m. and 11 p.m.
Big Easy Winebar & Grill
Located in Brickell’s newest hot spot Brickell City Centre, the Big Easy Winebar & Grill is giving Dads a complimentary draft beer. That can be paired with the “Big Easy Burger” or the decadent 14 oz. Bison ribeye or massive 40 oz. Dry-Aged Tomahawk Chop.
Area 31
Take advantage of the great deals on Old-fashioned cocktails at Area 31 in Downtown Miami for Father’s Day. They’re serving those and other selected cocktails for $8 on that day. He can enjoy that with a selection of traditional brunch items or grilled specials like smoky bourbon chicken thighs or smoked Texas brisket. Located inside the Epic Hotel on the 16th floor.
Kiki on the River
If expense is not an issue and Dad loves a good stogie with a top shelf whisky, Miami’s new “it” spot Kiki on the River is rolling out the red carpet for Fathers. Between noon and 4 p.m. they’re offering a flight of MaCallan 12, 18 and 21-year whiskies and a hand-rolled cigar for $99.95. Considering a shot of just the MaCallan 21 is usually $75 this is a decent deal.
Juniper on the Water
Spend the afternoon waterfront dining with Dad at Juniper on the Water at their BBQ Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Baby back ribs with guava barbecue sauce, pulled pork sliders, chicken and stout beer waffles, a carving station and shrimp and grits are just some of the menu items. There’s also a complimentary Bloody Mary all for $48 or make the Mary’s bottomless for an extra $14. It’s $15 for kids.
Council Oak Steaks & Seafood
Treat Dad to an abundant brunch at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Feast on omelets, Belgian waffles, raw bar, made-to-order sushi, meats at the carving station and plenty of desserts. Drink unlimited Bloody Mary’s or other brunch type cocktails all for $89. And you’ll be in a casino so follow it up with time at the slots or poker table.
Mama Mia's
Brunch with over 100 items ought to excite anyone’s Dad and he loves Italian food, Mama Mia’s in Hollywood is where to get it. If his appetite’s big then by all means, go for the 100+ items for $36.95. Or there’s the four-course meal for $34.95 with shrimp cocktail, Caesar salad, lobster and seafood tortellini and rack of lamb or a two-pound porterhouse.
B Square, Burgers, Booze & Chops
Who wouldn’t take their Dad to a place called B Square, Burgers, Booze & Chops on Father’s Day? The name alone is inviting for such an occasion. That, and Dad gets a complimentary draft beer no matter if he orders the Prime NY strip or the gourmet burger Signature Dad Bod topped with Maytag Blue cheese, truffle mushroom, caramelized onions and a drippy fried egg. He can enter to win a Cutter & Buck Bag filled with luxury goods.