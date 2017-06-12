Let Dad ditch the grill for Father’s Day. Take him to eat at these places instead

Go back in time to the 1950s at Nikki Beach during their Doo-Wop style brunch complete with adult milkshakes. Dine at the tip of South Beach during this themed Father’s Day brunch that includes a Build Me Up Butter Rum shake, Strawberry Mix with strawberry liqueur and vodka or the Milkshake Rattle & Roll with bourbon, honey and cinnamon. He can pair these with omelets, waffles or crepes plus plenty of other traditional brunch options.