Foodies and romantics, these Valentine’s menus will fill your heart and your stomach

Chocolates and flowers are so cliché. You want to really wow the one you love? Look no further than these amazing menus being offered at some of South Florida’s premier restaurants. They’ll convert any skeptic into a lifelong foodie.

MIAMI-DADE

Aventura

Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina is where Executive Chef Gabriel Fenton prepares a prix fixe menu with a wide variety of appetizer selections like tartares, oysters, ceviche, salad and soup; wood-grilled entrees including prime cuts, organic chicken or seafood served with a trio of farm fresh side dishes and four dessert selections. Entrée accompaniments are available a la carte. The menu is $145 per person.

Details: 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura, 786-279-6600.

Brickell and Miami Beach

SLS Brickell and South Beach

Each hotel is home to a Bazaar Mar by José Andrés where on Valentine’s Day the $95 per person prix fixe menu is billed as a “Love Experience.” Could it be the smoked oysters with caviar or caviar cones that might drive diners wild?

Details: Brickell, 1300 South Miami Ave., Miami, 305-239-1300; South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701.

Brickell City Centre is the newest hub for dining and at Big Easy Wine Bar & Grill by Ernie Els the three-course South African-inspired meal is a unique twist. Be adventurous and dine on bison tartare, octopus carpaccio and butterbean roasted root bunny chow. The meal is $160 per couple.

Details: 701 S. Miami Ave., Ste. 339, Miami, 786-814-5955.

Coconut Grove

The area’s re-birth as a restaurant hotspot is due in part to Glass & Vine rated “Local Favorite in Coconut Grove” last year. For Valentine’s Day they’re serving up seafood fideos for two, broken pasta with seafood, fava beans, asparagus and tomato butter. The dish is $70 and offered exclusively on Valentine’s night.

Details: 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove, 305-200-5268.

Coral Gables

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli always has something interesting to offer and at his intimate restaurant Eating House that’s a seven-course Valentine’s sharing menu. Feast on housemade ricotta spinelli, beef short ribs and frozen champagne intermezzo and more for $69 per person. An additional $39 buys wine pairings.

Details: 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, 305-448-6524.

Prepare to be wowed with Bulla Gastrobar’s Spanish-inspired Valentine’s Day-inspired market menu. Choose from Spanish truffle spaghetti, a seafood delicacy the wild king prawns tartar and the salty and rich Iberico ham.

Details: 2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, 305-441-0107; 5335 NW 87 Ave., Doral, 305-260-6543.

Design District

Michael Schwartz and his team at Cypress Tavern are offering a three-course prix fixe menu of “off the menu items” with a half bottle of champagne ($89 plus tax and gratuity) and an optional truffle supplement ($15). Couples that dine on Valentine’s Day are invited to return that weekend for a complimentary mimosa or Bloody Mary at brunch.

Details: 3620 NE 2 Ave., Miami, 305-520-5197.

Downtown

It is not completely necessary to arrive by boat (or yacht) to dine at Seaspice, because even if you come by car you’ll enjoy the view. The it spot is serving specialty prepared desserts to finish off your meal. Executive Pastry Chef Jill Montinola’s concoction “A Woman’s Sigh” includes dulce de leche, passion fruit and port gelee.

Details: 422 NW N. River Dr., Miami, 305-440-4200.

Anti-Valentine/Love on the Rocks cocktail at Toro Toro. Handout

The InterContinental Miami’s Toro Toro has long been a premier dining spot and sure their three-course Valentine’s meal is sure not to disappoint. The perfect accompaniment is the “Anti-Valentine/Love on the Rocks” pomegranate raspberry vodka cocktail. The meal is $59 per person with champagne pairing an additional $35.

Details: 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, 305-372-4710.

Kendall & Doral

Peruvian food is incredibly popular in Miami and at Pizco y Nazca locations in both Kendall and Doral, it’s your choice. Pick from a selection of a la carte options in their Valentine’s Day-inspired market menu. Try their fresh tiradito, roasted baby chicken and sesame seed crusted tuna, ranging from $12-$38.

Details: 8405 Mills Dr., #260, Kendall, 305-630-3844; 8551 NW 53 St., Doral, 786-805-4344.

Miami Beach

At Tropicale at The Miami Beach EDITION couples can keep it simple with a picnic basket filled with baguette, charcuterie, tuna tartare, sweets and bottle of rose for $100 while watching a romantic comedy for $100. Movie starts at 7 p.m.

Details: 2901 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 786-257-4500

Villa Azur’s Executive Chef Erwin Mallet is preparing Valentine’s Day like foie gras “Mille Feuille” ($26) and branzino fillet ($37) while the debut of citrus sweetheart infusion dessert for 2 is created by Executive Chef Sebastien Feneyrol.

Details: 309 23 St., Miami Beach, 305-763-8688.

Red the Steakhouse is offering an indulgent romantic meal for couples prepared by Chef Peter Vaulthy. The three-course meal at $249 per couple is for lovers of classics like ribeye, mac ‘n cheese, lobster tail and chocolate pistachio cake.

Details: 119 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-3688.

The undeniably envious views are enough to visit Juvia and their Valentine’s day specials make it all complete. With a la carte choices like an oyster platter, aphrodisiac tasting, surf and turf and decadent chocolate cake, romance and decadence is an understatement.

Details: 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-763-8272.

The Restaurant at The Raleigh in one of South Beach’s most iconic hotels features an equally impressive outdoor dining experience. Dine on their $75 per person prix fixe menu with decadent offerings like a Waguy beef duo, lobster and king crab risotto and Manjari chocolate tart, on Valentine’s Day.

Details: 1775 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, 305-612-1163.

Speaking of iconic hotels and outdoor dining, Bianca’s view of the Delano’s gorgeous pool stands toe to toe with the Valentine’s menu. Grilled octopus, charcoal grilled NY steak and smoked salmon cone are just some of the choices on the $95 per person prix fix menu, along with a complimentary glass of champagne.

Details: 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-5752.

The Confidante is where you go should the term “spare no expense” be something you utter regularly. The $5,000 per couple “Taste the Love” package could be for you. Champagne, fresh baked red velvet cookies and small batch chocolates are the welcome treats. Next is a visit to the farmer’s market with Chef Richard Hales and wife Jenny to gather ingredients for your cooking class followed by dinner in a private candlelit cabana. Top Chef alumni Dale Talde prepares the next meal, it’s Asian-inspired with cocktail pairings. There are also prix fixe Valentine’s Day menus at Bird & Bone and Talde restaurants.

Details: 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-424-1234.

MiMo District

The retro-inspired Vagabond Kitchen & Bar has a couple of options, one for single ladies at the Chef’s Table with bottomless champagne and for those who prefer to dine at their own table, each at $75 per person. The three-course meal for both is prepared by Chef Robert Dubois and features tuna tartar, surf and turf and truffle gnocchi.

Details: 7301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-786-409-5635.

Wynwood

Cocktails are all the rage at Beaker & Gray where the bartenders keep racking up awards. That means, their menu needs to be just as enticing. Executive Chef Brian Nasajon is up to the task and preparing a Valentine’s Day prix fixe menu with, you guessed it, cocktail pairings. English pea soup, farmer greens with rock shrimp, short rib or snapper are all paired with specialty cocktails that evening.

Details: 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-699-2637.

The Asian-inspired barbecue menu at KYU (that’s pronounced cue, like short for barbecue) is a lesson in originality. Chef Michael Lewis is preparing a Chef’s Experience menu with Valentine’s inspired dishes for $95 per person. He’s sure to include wood fired and smoked meats from his menu as well as Asian options like hamachi, tartare or grilled octopus.

Details: 251 NW 25 St., Miami, 786-577-0150.