Best places for dinner in Aventura and Sunny Isles Beach
Dining out in Aventura? These are our preferred places.
1. AQ by Acqualina
AQ by Acqualina serves up Florida-inspired eats. 305-918-8000, acqualinaresort.com
305-918-8000
acqualinaresort.com
Hours: 5:30 – 10 p.m.
2. Bourbon Steak Miami
Bourbon Steak Miami at Turnberry Isle is a longstanding Miami Spice favorite with a varied menu.
786-279-6600
michaelmina.net
Hours: Mon. – Fri., 5 – 11 p.m.
Sat. and Sun., 6 – 11 p.m.
3. CORSAIR Kitchen and Bar
CORSAIR Kitchen and Bar, at Turnberry Isle, offers Mediterranean farmhouse fare.
786-279-6800
corsairmiami.com
Hours: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
4. F.A.B.
F.A.B., for Fresh American Bistro, is the latest from award-winning chef Philippe Ruiz, serving American fare.
786-923-9300
soleontheocean.com
5. Kitchen 305
Kitchen 305 is a neon-lit hotel lounge that draws crowds for cocktails & refined pub grub including lobster specials.
305-749-2110
newportbeachsideresort.com
Hours: Sun. – Tues., 5:30 – 10:30 p.m.
Wed. – Sat., 5:30 – 11 p.m.
6. Timo
Timo offers a seasonal Mediterranean menu and thin-crust pizzas.
305-936-1008
timorestaurant.com
Hour: 6 – 10 p.m.
