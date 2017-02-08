Posted on

Best places for dinner in Aventura and Sunny Isles Beach

photo via Timo Restaurant/Instagram
By Ana Veciana-Suarez

Dining out in Aventura? These are our preferred places.

1. AQ by Acqualina

AQ by Acqualina serves up Florida-inspired eats. 305-918-8000, acqualinaresort.com

305-918-8000
acqualinaresort.com
Hours: 5:30 – 10 p.m.

17875 Collins Ave.
Take me there

2. Bourbon Steak Miami


Bourbon Steak Miami at Turnberry Isle is a longstanding Miami Spice favorite with a varied menu.

786-279-6600
michaelmina.net
Hours: Mon. – Fri., 5 – 11 p.m.
Sat. and Sun., 6 – 11 p.m.

19999 W. Country Club Dr.
Take me there

3. CORSAIR Kitchen and Bar

CORSAIR Kitchen and Bar, at Turnberry Isle, offers Mediterranean farmhouse fare.

786-279-6800
corsairmiami.com
Hours: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

19999 W. Country Club Dr.
Take me there

4. F.A.B.


F.A.B., for Fresh American Bistro, is the latest from award-winning chef Philippe Ruiz, serving American fare.

786-923-9300
soleontheocean.com

17315 Collins Ave.
Take me there

5. Kitchen 305

Kitchen 305 is a neon-lit hotel lounge that draws crowds for cocktails & refined pub grub including lobster specials.

305-749-2110
newportbeachsideresort.com
Hours: Sun. – Tues., 5:30 – 10:30 p.m.
Wed. – Sat., 5:30 – 11 p.m.

16701 Collins Ave.
Take me there

6. Timo


Timo offers a seasonal Mediterranean menu and thin-crust pizzas.

305-936-1008
timorestaurant.com
Hour: 6 – 10 p.m.

17624 Collins Ave.
Take me there

Thanks for checking out our new site! We've changed a ton of stuff, and we'd love to know what you think.

