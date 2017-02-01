Posted on

This list of lunch spots in Brickell will make you hungry


By Ana Veciana-Suarez

Miami’s booming financial district may be a hub for young professionals, but in Brickell, business is anything but “as usual.” Here, futuristic skyscrapers receive as much sunshine and ocean breezes as any resort town, and trendy restaurants line its walk-able thoroughfares.

1. Burrito San

Burrito San serves up sizable burrito eats, among other offerings.

2. Caviar Russe

Caviar Russe offers a two-course power lunch. 1441 Brickell Ave.,

3. CVI.CHE 105

CVI.CHE 105 is known for its hip Peruvian fare.

4. Coya

Coya harks back to the days of executive clubhouse lunches, adding a modern twist with elevated Peruvian cuisine.

5. db Bistro Moderne

db Bistro Moderne, on the bottom floor of Brickell’s JW Marriott Marquis, has a prix-fixe lunch.

6. Downtown Bistro

Downtown Bistro serves up French-fusion fare.

7. EDGE Steak and Bar

EDGE Steak and Bar, on the seventh floor of Brickell’s Four Seasons Hotel, is known for its farm-to-table cuisine. Also good for breakfast and dinner.

8. Jimmy’z Kitchen Brickell

Jimmy’z Kitchen Brickell, a local chain, is known for its gourmet sandwiches and salads.

9. N by NAOE

N by NAOE offers diners communal style fare Japanese style.

10. NIU Kitchen

NIU Kitchen is a rustic cafe & wine bar with a chalkboard menu of authentic and unusual Spanish small plates.

11. PB Station

PB Station is a sophisticated white-tablecloth spot from the crew that brought you Pubbelly, merging American with creative Latin influences.

12. River Seafood Oyster Bar

River Seafood Oyster Bar is a local haunt known for its seafood dishes.

13. Soya e Pomodoro

Soya e Pomodoro serves up Italian.

14. Sparky’s Roadside Barbecue

Sparky’s Roadside Barbecue bills itself as a down-home hangout serving up BBQ staples, hearty sides and craft beer in a no-frills environment.

15. Tamarina Restaurant & Bar

Tamarina Restaurant & Bar offers fancy Italian power lunches.

16. Toro Toro

Toro Toro is an upmarket Pan-Latin chophouse and bar at the Intercontinental Hotel.

17. Verde

Verde at Pérez Art Museum has new American fare with beautiful views.

