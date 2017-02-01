This list of lunch spots in Brickell will make you hungry

Miami’s booming financial district may be a hub for young professionals, but in Brickell, business is anything but “as usual.” Here, futuristic skyscrapers receive as much sunshine and ocean breezes as any resort town, and trendy restaurants line its walk-able thoroughfares.

1. Burrito San via Instagram Burrito San serves up sizable burrito eats, among other offerings.

305-533-1288
burritosan.com 119 SE First Ave

2. Caviar Russe photo via Instagram Caviar Russe offers a two-course power lunch. 1441 Brickell Ave.,

800-222-8427
caviarrussemiami.com 1441 Brickell Ave.

3. CVI.CHE 105 photo via Instagram CVI.CHE 105 is known for its hip Peruvian fare.

305-577-3454
ceviche105.com 105 NE Third Ave.

4. Coya photo via Instagram Coya harks back to the days of executive clubhouse lunches, adding a modern twist with elevated Peruvian cuisine.

305-415-9990
coyarestaurant.com 999 Brickell Ave.

5. db Bistro Moderne photo via Instagram db Bistro Moderne, on the bottom floor of Brickell's JW Marriott Marquis, has a prix-fixe lunch.

305-421-8800
dbbistro.com/miami/ 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way

6. Downtown Bistro photo via Instagram Downtown Bistro serves up French-fusion fare.

305-374-7284
downtownbistromiami.com 114 SE First St.

7. EDGE Steak and Bar photo via Instagram EDGE Steak and Bar, on the seventh floor of Brickell's Four Seasons Hotel, is known for its farm-to-table cuisine. Also good for breakfast and dinner.

305-358-3535
edgerestaurantmiami.com 435 Brickell Ave.

8. Jimmy'z Kitchen Brickell photo via Instagram Jimmy'z Kitchen Brickell, a local chain, is known for its gourmet sandwiches and salads.

786-558-5517
jimmyzkitchen.com 60 SW 10th St.

9. N by NAOE photo via Instagram@seaborja N by NAOE offers diners communal style fare Japanese style.

305-947-6263
www.naoemiami.com 661 Brickell Key Dr.

10. NIU Kitchen photo via Instagram NIU Kitchen is a rustic cafe & wine bar with a chalkboard menu of authentic and unusual Spanish small plates.

786-542-5070
niukitchen.com 134 NE Second Ave.

11. PB Station photo via Instagram PB Station is a sophisticated white-tablecloth spot from the crew that brought you Pubbelly, merging American with creative Latin influences.

305-420-2205
pbstation.com 121 SE First St.

12. River Seafood Oyster Bar photo via Instagram River Seafood Oyster Bar is a local haunt known for its seafood dishes.

305-530-1915
therivermiami.com 650 S. Miami Ave.

13. Soya e Pomodoro photo via Instagram Soya e Pomodoro serves up Italian.

305-381-9511
soyaepomodoro.com 120 NE First St.

14. Sparky's Roadside Barbecue photo via Instagram Sparky's Roadside Barbecue bills itself as a down-home hangout serving up BBQ staples, hearty sides and craft beer in a no-frills environment.

305-377-2877
sparkysroadsidebarbecue.com 204 NE First St.

15. Tamarina Restaurant & Bar photo via Instagram Tamarina Restaurant & Bar offers fancy Italian power lunches.

305-579-1888
tamarinarestaurants.com 600 Brickell Ave.

16. Toro Toro photo via Instagram Toro Toro is an upmarket Pan-Latin chophouse and bar at the Intercontinental Hotel.

305-372-4710
torotoromiami.com 100 Chopin Plaza