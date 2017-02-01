This list of lunch spots in Brickell will make you hungry
Miami’s booming financial district may be a hub for young professionals, but in Brickell, business is anything but “as usual.” Here, futuristic skyscrapers receive as much sunshine and ocean breezes as any resort town, and trendy restaurants line its walk-able thoroughfares.
1. Burrito San
Burrito San serves up sizable burrito eats, among other offerings.
305-533-1288
burritosan.com
2. Caviar Russe
Caviar Russe offers a two-course power lunch. 1441 Brickell Ave.,
800-222-8427
caviarrussemiami.com
3. CVI.CHE 105
CVI.CHE 105 is known for its hip Peruvian fare.
305-577-3454
ceviche105.com
4. Coya
Coya harks back to the days of executive clubhouse lunches, adding a modern twist with elevated Peruvian cuisine.
305-415-9990
coyarestaurant.com
5. db Bistro Moderne
db Bistro Moderne, on the bottom floor of Brickell’s JW Marriott Marquis, has a prix-fixe lunch.
305-421-8800
dbbistro.com/miami/
6. Downtown Bistro
Downtown Bistro serves up French-fusion fare.
305-374-7284
downtownbistromiami.com
7. EDGE Steak and Bar
EDGE Steak and Bar, on the seventh floor of Brickell’s Four Seasons Hotel, is known for its farm-to-table cuisine. Also good for breakfast and dinner.
305-358-3535
edgerestaurantmiami.com
8. Jimmy’z Kitchen Brickell
Jimmy’z Kitchen Brickell, a local chain, is known for its gourmet sandwiches and salads.
786-558-5517
jimmyzkitchen.com
9. N by NAOE
N by NAOE offers diners communal style fare Japanese style.
305-947-6263
www.naoemiami.com
10. NIU Kitchen
NIU Kitchen is a rustic cafe & wine bar with a chalkboard menu of authentic and unusual Spanish small plates.
786-542-5070
niukitchen.com
11. PB Station
PB Station is a sophisticated white-tablecloth spot from the crew that brought you Pubbelly, merging American with creative Latin influences.
305-420-2205
pbstation.com
12. River Seafood Oyster Bar
River Seafood Oyster Bar is a local haunt known for its seafood dishes.
305-530-1915
therivermiami.com
13. Soya e Pomodoro
Soya e Pomodoro serves up Italian.
305-381-9511
soyaepomodoro.com
14. Sparky’s Roadside Barbecue
Sparky’s Roadside Barbecue bills itself as a down-home hangout serving up BBQ staples, hearty sides and craft beer in a no-frills environment.
305-377-2877
sparkysroadsidebarbecue.com
15. Tamarina Restaurant & Bar
Tamarina Restaurant & Bar offers fancy Italian power lunches.
305-579-1888
tamarinarestaurants.com
16. Toro Toro
Toro Toro is an upmarket Pan-Latin chophouse and bar at the Intercontinental Hotel.
305-372-4710
torotoromiami.com
17. Verde
Verde at Pérez Art Museum has new American fare with beautiful views.
305-375-8282
pamm.org/dining
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...