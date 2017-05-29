These are the next ‘it’ burger joints in South Florida, says Burger Beast
It’s the last day of May, National Burger Month, and we’re sneaking in one more best-burger list from Miami.com guest writer, the Burger Beast — your guide to all things burger-related.
1. Chefs on the Run
Chefs on the Run has been one of South Florida’s best kept secrets for years now. I can’t heap enough praise on this spot, but it hasn’t been able to break out of just being a local favorite. I’m gonna tell you a secret: If I were you I’d run over there….like….NOW!
They just won the People’s Choice Trophy at my Hamburger House Party burger competition, which should be the catapult they need.
What to order when you get there? All the burgers are great, not a bad one in the bunch.
305-245-0085
2. Dairy Belle
Whenever Dairy Belle comes up in conversation the topic is poutine (the popular Canadian snack of fries, cheese curds and gravy).
There are a few of us in the know that are well aware of what a perfect little fast food style cheeseburger they serve. It’s got a nice toasted bun with grilled meat and melted cheese. As they might say in an auction, SOLD!
954-920-3330
3. Larry, Curly, Burgers & Moe
I’d like to nominate Larry, Curly, Burgers & Moe for best restaurant name ever. I’m also a giant 3 Stooges fan so that might be influencing my opinion.
L.C.B.M. is mostly a takeout/delivery spot but there are a few seats if you’re going to dine in. The Double Cheeseburger is a big beefy hunk of meat, which is best left untouched. If you must, add some pickles and onions. I’d throw in some mayo sometimes ’cause I like to live on the edge.
786-504-8768
4. Pipo Burgers on Wheels
Pipo’s food truck is made for all of you late night carnivores.
For those of you who aren’t vampires then put on your big boy/big girl pants and add it to your burger bucket list on a sleepless night. The most popular burger is probably the FritiBurger with its slaw, sauces, sweet plantains and slab o’ cheese. My go-to at Pipo’s is the Maracucha Burger which is pretty much the same Burger as the Fritiburger minus the slaw (I try to save the calories so I can have fries too).
You should also know that Pipo is a well-known singer/artist in Venezuela with the band Mermelada Bunch (you can catch their videos on youtube) and he can be found on the truck every night, great guy.
305-393-9694
5. Quickie's Burgers & Wings
I’ve been giving comfort food restaurants my Burger Beast seal of approval for almost nine years now. Quickie’s was the 3rd restaurant to receive the coveted “Burger Beast Approved” sticker for their front door.
They’ve been a long time favorite of mine. It seemed at one point they were on the verge of becoming an iconic South Florida spot but the owners sold the restaurant, and the new owners added a bunch of interesting items to the menu like gizzards (“interesting” does not mean I suggest you try it). Even with all the changes, the burgers, fries and wings are still killer. Get the M.O.A.B. (mother of all burgers) which is stuffed with cheese and then topped with onion strings, turkey bacon and Quickie’s sauce (which is most excellent for dipping the fries too).
Before you say anything, the new owners switched over to Turkey Bacon but my feeling is, beggars can’t be choosers. I’m just glad that Quickie’s is still around.
954-981-9464