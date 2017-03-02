Top Spots For Indian Food In Miami
While Miami is known for its phenomenal Latin cuisine (everything from Cuban to Peruvian), other forms of cuisine are sometimes a bit harder to come by. Take Indian food, for example. You won’t find eateries selling fresh baked naan and crispy samosas in every neighborhood. But in recent years, the number of Indian restaurants has skyrocketed. If you’re wondering which of these are worth a try, we’ve got you covered.
1. Ashoka Indian Cuisine
The Fontainbleau area of Miami is a place where chain restaurants rule, but fortunately, Ashoka has arrived to shake things up in the best way. While situated inside an unassuming strip mall, you’ll see once you walk through the doors that Ashoka strives to be more. Indulge in chicken tikka masala, lamb korma, dal tadka, and other favorites while remaining in the comfort of the suburbs.
295 NW 82nd Ave., Miami; 305-456-8566 or ashokamiami.com
2. Bombay Darbar
When you’re looking to impress a date, a colleague, or even just a friend, take them to Bombay Darbar. This Indian restaurant has been a staple of the Grove for some time, but moved to a larger locale over the past year, making it possible for them to serve even more hungry guests (and reduce wait times). You’ll appreciate the attention to service and detail here, but more than that, you’ll love the cuisine.
2901 Florida Ave, Coconut Grove; 786-475-6098 or www.bombaydarbar.com
3. Taste Buds of India
Years ago, it was nearly impossible to find more than 2 or 3 good Indian restaurants. Now, we even have an Indian chain with Taste Buds of India. Here you’ll find plenty of traditional Indian fare, like butter chicken and paneer tikka, plus a weekly lunch buffet for just under $17. With locations in Coral Springs, South Miami, and Miami Beach, Taste Buds has truly made a name for themselves.
5850 Sunset Dr, South Miami; 786-216-7904 or tastebudsofindia.com
4. Zaika Indian Restaurant
Opened in 2015, Zaika prides itself on serving a wide variety of Indian cuisine, from Punjabi tandoori to Kerala pepper chicken. The flavors to be experienced here are plentiful and more importantly, authentic. A classy and comfortable ambiance helps make Zaika one of the better restaurants in the area, Indian or not.
2176 NE 123rd St, North Miami; 786-671-8804 or zaikamiami.com
5. Saffron Indian Cuisine
Located in the heart of Pinecrest, Saffron has quickly gained notoriety not only for great service and tasty meals, but also for their lunch specials. A vegetarian lunch special (like mutter paneer or malai kofta) will cost you just $9, while dishes like lamb xacutti and chicken chettinad run for $10-12. These specials include rice, naan bread, samosa, papad, and dessert.
12663 S. Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest; 725-696-7404 or www.saffronindiancuisinemiami.com
6. Spice N Curry
Sweetwater is a haven for Nicaraguan food, but now folks can also find great Indian cuisine as well. This hidden gem is just across the FIU Modesto Maidique campus and caters to hungry college students and locals alike. This is definitely a quick and easy meal spot, so don’t expect the usual frills of other Indian restaurants. That said, the food is delicious.
123 SW 107th Ave, Sweetwater; 305-359-3928
7. Ayesha Fine Dining
As the name suggests, Ayesha is a slightly more upscale Indian restaurant than some of the others on this list. Owner and chef Mike Hussein certainly knows what he’s doing here (he also runs Saffron Jupiter, Saffron West Palm Beach, and another Ayesha in Key Biscayne, after all). As such, expect somewhat higher prices, flavorful fare, and the kind of attention to service that comes with paying just a little extra.
14151 S Dixie Hwy, Pinecrest; 786-732-4480 or www.ayeshapinecrest.com
8. Lazeez Indian Cuisine
This Kendall-based Indian restaurant is a no-frills joint–clean, modest, simple. It’s definitely ideal for a quick lunch or take-out, with generous portions of items like chicken boti, karahi goat, and vegetable curry. They’ve also got some unusual variety in their offerings, like the roti roll, and the bun kabob burger made with shami kabob, lettuce, tomato, onion, and egg.
13919 SW 66th St, Kendall; 305-388-2428 or lazeezindiancuisine.com
9. Bollywood Masala
Anyone looking for a quick Indian meal would be wise to check out this hole-in-the-wall spot in South Miami. The menu is limited, sure, but also highly customizable. Taking a page out of the fast-casual method, guests can decide on a wrap or platter of chicken masala, paneer, chole, and a few other options. Then, pick toppings and chutney and you’re good to go!
7400 SW 57th Ave, South Miami; 305-763-8185 or www.bollywoodmasalamiami.com
10. Kebab Indian Restaurant
If your craving for aloo gobi hits while you’re in North Miami Beach, Kebab Indian Restaurant is just the place to indulge it. Kebab has been in operation for roughly a decade, serving hot and spicy Indian cuisine regularly to the masses. They offer a more-than-affordable lunch buffet (around $10 per person) and a varied menu that keeps you coming back for more.
514 NE 167th St, North Miami Beach; 786-607-7581 or www.kebabindianmiami.com
11. Copper Chimney
Copper Chimney is quite obviously an upscale, Miami-influenced Indian restaurant. Rather than traditional Indian decor, they have created a posh ambiance unlike any other Indian restaurant in town. Aside from sitting down to one truly outstanding meal here, you can also look forward to live entertainment and Bollywood films on the TV.
18090 Collins Ave, Sunny Isles; 305-974-0075 or copperchimneymiami.com
12. Bombay Grill
Looking for a cozy Indian bistro with low fat options in South Beach? Bombay Grill’s got you covered. Many of their meals include brown rice rather than white, and exclude cream and butter to keep you feeling trim. Vegans will especially dig this joint, with dishes like tofu palak, tofu ya aloo and eggplant curry.
232 12th St, South Beach; 305-534-3996 or bombaygrillmiami.com
