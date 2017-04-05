Don’t be grossed out. The food and drinks are lit at these Miami gas stations

No list of Miami’s best convenience store dining spots is complete without a nod to El Carajo, Miami’s most unique wine and tapas bar, located in the back of a BP gas station. This place is so nice in fact that folks often take dates here because, well, it’s fun. It began as a bakery in 2011, and those in a hurry are more than welcome to pop in for some fancy bites like gourmet empanadas, French macarons, chocolate croissants, as well as a number of sandwiches. But if you’ve got the time, you really need to sit down, order up some bacon-wrapped stuffed dates, paella, trout filet, and more. And don’t forget to select a couple of bottles of wine to open when you get back home–dozens line the eatery’s walls, and the selection is first rate.