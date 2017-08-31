These are South Miami’s most impressive restaurants for date night

Spris Artisan Pizza

Spris

You’ll notice Spris’ airy dining room filled with eclectic décor and quirky light fixtures as you peer through the floor-to-ceiling windows, and feel compelled to grab a seat at one of the cozy leather banquets that line the restaurant’s perimeter. Inside, the scents of fresh pizza baking in the wood-oven will entice you and your date to order a couple of pies to pair with one of the various wines or beers on the menu. Other delicious dishes include the eggplant parmigiana, lasagna, calzone and meatballs. Even items on the lighter side, such as the assortment of bruschetta, Asian salad and oven roasted chicken are perfectly seasoned and prepared. Because Spris allows its proprietary pizza dough to rest for 48 hours, it’s easy to digest so there will be plenty of room for a specialty dessert to share with your sweetheart. Of the eight from which to choose, we recommend the Nutellino and the Zuccotto- both are filled with sweet, creamy chocolate goodness. Lovebirds who happen to be early birds can take advantage of Spris’ 5:30-7:00 menu, during which the price of select pizzas match the time of the order.