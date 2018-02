Beers never poured in Florida featured at Saturday’s WakeFest

Between navigating traffic for the art fairs, boat show, and Gay 8 festival this weekend, you’re going to need a beer.

WakeFest arrives just in time. J. Wakefield Brewing, the Wynwood brewery that innovated tart, refreshing so-called sour beers made with South Florida flavors, will host a beer festival with 120 independently owned craft breweries from around the country, Canada and Europe Feb. 17 from noon to 6 p.m.

This is no debauch. Brewmaster Johnathan Wakefield has been prized for his award-winning beers — from light, refreshing tart beers to rich, powerful stouts — and he has brewed with many of these small, microbreweries to produce beers people love.

The event, which drew more than 1,400 people last year, is expected to bring as many as 2,000 to Mana Wynwood. Special, $350 tickets that included take-home bottles from sevaral breweries sold out in fewer than 10 minutes. General admission tickets are $60.

Aside from more than 35 beers that have never been poured in Florida before, food trucks will be available.

Click details to pre-purchase admission tickets and for a full list of breweries.