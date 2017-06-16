Posted on

Having happy hour at this Wynwood restaurant could mean money for charity

Beaker & Gray donates a portion of happy hour sales the last week of the month to a local charity. They call it Instant Karma.Handout
By Carlos Frías For Miami.com

A dinner out might make for instant gratification, but one at Miami’s Beaker & Gray could mean instant karma.

The Wynwood restaurant gives a portion of its happy hour sales during the last week of the month to a different local charity, and this month, as part of its Instant Karma donation, they will team up with Fort Lauderdale’s Burlock Coast for a four-course dinner June 28 to benefit Best Buddies South Florida.

“We love the feeling of camaraderie in Wynwood,” Beaker & Gray’s owner/executive chef Brian Nasajon said in a statement. “As a group of small business owners, it’s important for us to not only support our neighbors but also the community. We’re an independent business and wanted to start the new year by spreading some good karma and paying it forward.”

Beaker & Gray — which earned a 3 1/2-star (Excellent) Miami Herald review— started its philanthropic promotion in February, giving a portion of happy hour sales from Monday through Thursday, on the last week of the month, to Audubon Florida.

Nasajon is working with Burlock Coast chef de cuisine Gavin Pera on a menu that combines Beaker & Gray’s Latin-inspired small plates with the cuisine of the waterfront Burlock Coast. A final menu hasn’t been announced. Reservations for the $70-a-person tickets can be made at beakerandgray@beakerandgray.com.

