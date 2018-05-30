Beaker & Gray chef is opening a diner in Miami, and the lox looks like heaven

A new version of the great American diner is coming to Midtown. But this being Miami, it’s not your average diner.

Created by Chef Brian Nasajon, whose popular Beaker & Gray is a Wynwood staple, the 2,500-square-foot Mason opens in the former Gigi spot June 4. Get ready to get cozy. The menu is traditional diner fare – American comfort food! – with nods to Nasajon’s Jewish and Uruguayan roots.

Think sandwiches, salads and cured meats, including lox smoked in-house. Plus breakfast and house-made desserts. In other words: Heaven.

“With Mason, I’m keeping it all about fun and deliciousness,” Nasajon says. “I think about what my younger self would want to eat and how to make it with quality ingredients.”

His younger self had good taste, apparently. Appetizers include bagel bites (with garlic churros, nova lox and dill creme) and the ever-popular Mac ‘n’ Cheese (with Parmesan, cheddar and Fontina). There’s also Frito Mixto with calamari, rock shrimp and lemon coriander.

The hungry can also feast on classic Reubens, media noches, burgers, and pastrami hash. If you’re more adventurous? Try the ox-tail pot pie. See, we told you it was comfort food. We’re also intrigued by the menu item “Goopy Egg,” which is (apparently) a goopy egg served with manchego, sour cream and a bagel chip. Sign us up.

Pastry chef John Maieli will provide important baked dishes, including Belgian waffles and Challah French toast.

The restaurant, at 3470 North Miami Avenue, will be open 10 a.m.-2 a.m. every day and will also serve wine and beer. After its launch, Mason will eventually open a commissary kitchen for cooking classes and other interactive experiences.

In the meantime, happy eating.

Clams are also a menu staple.