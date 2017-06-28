Be an American hero: Eat, drink and party your way through Independence Day

Lounge poolside in one of the cabanas at The Confidante. (Handout)

Gear up for the Fourth with three days of parties with a poolside barbecue each day from noon to 6 p.m. with complimentary jello shots, a live DJ and specialty themed cocktails for $14 like the Independence Spice and Tea Time. Sunday and Monday live poolside jazz happens from 1-4 p.m.