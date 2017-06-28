Be an American hero: Eat, drink and party your way through Independence Day
Why not change things up this year? Instead of the usual day at the beach then fireworks or backyard barbecue, let someone else do the cooking and bartending? If that’s your mantra this year then this list is where it’s at. There’s a party here you’re bound to love.
Carillon Miami Wellness Resort
The Red, White and Cue BBQ is happening here July 2 from noon to 5 p.m. Beach access with lounge chairs are enticing enough and the beachside cookout completes the day. They’re cooking up chili grilled octopus with lime crema, sweet grilled elote and more along with several dessert stations. $95 Adult + Unlimited Beverages; $65 Adults; $45 Children (ages 5 – 10). Reservations required 305-514-7132 or use Open Table.
Artisan Beach House
Located inside the chic Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, spend the evening on the restaurant’s waterfront terrace enjoying Fourth of July specialties. The party includes passed appetizers, choice of one entrée, open bar/bottle service and a front row seat to their private fireworks display. $150 per person. Reservations recommended either by e-mailing res@artisanbeachhouse.com or calling 305-455-5460.
Atton Brickell Miami
They’re switching their usual Saturday Sunset Session to Tuesday in honor of the Fourth. Spend the day poolside sipping on half off cocktails and signature bites offered between 2 and 5 p.m. A live DJ spins tunes on the decks and stick around until 10 p.m. for a prime viewing spot of the fireworks at Bayfront Park. For reservation e-mail fpfiffer@atton.com or call 786-308-1824.
Bluewater Café and Pool at InterContinental Miami
The hotel’s rooftop restaurant is the site for a poolside Fourth of July party complete with barbecue, pool activities and a stellar view of the Bayfront Park fireworks display to cap it off. The patriotic buffet dinner’s being served from 6-10 p.m. and includes pulled pork sandwiches (with pork prepared in a “Caja China” so you know it’ll be juicy and moist), burgers and hot dogs. They’ll also have beer bucket and pitcher specials you can enjoy while lounging poolside on one of their daybeds or in a cabana. $45 per person.
The Confidante Hotel
Gear up for the Fourth with three days of parties with a poolside barbecue each day from noon to 6 p.m. with complimentary jello shots, a live DJ and specialty themed cocktails for $14 like the Independence Spice and Tea Time. Sunday and Monday live poolside jazz happens from 1-4 p.m.
E11EVEN
There’s always a chance of a celebrity sighting at this hot spot and the weekend leading up to the Fourth is no exception. Miami’s hottest DJ (you can see him at the Miami Heat games) DJ Irie hosts his After-Dark party during his Irie Weekend on July 1 with hip hop artist Future then Lil John performs on July 3. It’s bound to be one hot, crazy, bottle poppin’ weekend.
Faena Miami Beach
South Beach’s newest hotel/entertainment complex is hosting events on July 1 and 2 for food lovers. July 1 learn how to grill from Francis Mallmann who they call their “Ambassador of Fire” from their restaurant Los Fuegos. The $400 Masterclass is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. includes a three-hour lesson fire-cooking techniques, a family-style lunch and autographed copy of Mallmann’s cookbook. July 2 Faena’s Argentinian grill Tree of Life goes All-American from noon to 7 p.m. with a hot dog and burger cart, live music, beer and cocktails and beachfront lounge chairs. Call 305-435-4697 for masterclass and 786-655-5600 for All-American barbecue.
Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach
Spend the weekend at Hyde Beach where there’s something planned each day from July 1-4. Saturday DJs Louis Dee and Leo Medina spin a special “Liberty Edition” of their sets during Swim Club Saturdays. Sunday special guest DJ Borgeous spins during the late night Night Swim. Monday it’s Retreat Mondays with DJ Danny Stern and finally for the Fourth they’re offering an Independence Day BBQ and cocktail menu. They’ll serve up truffle fries, Wagyu hot dog and red, white and blue shots. Want tickets? Here’s the link: http://sbe.com/exclusives/4th-of-july-weekend-at-hyde-beach/.
Kiki on the River
Miami’s beaches now have competition from the riverfront restaurants and party spots. Kiki on the River is the latest and they’re throwing a Fourth of July party with special menu and fireworks. Chef Steve Rhee is preparing several a la Greek-inspired American classics. They include a Greek-style burger, chicken souvlaki and dry-rubbed baby back ribs with a specialty sauce. The pitchers carry a hefty price but have friends kick in for either the River Sprits, Berry Mojito or Skinny Colada. Starts at noon.
Americana Beach Picnic in Surfside
It’s a little after the fourth but if you’re still feeling in the spirit, get to Surfside on July 7 for their monthly first Friday party. The red, white and blue-themed celebration includes an American folklore storyteller, yoga class, complimentary watermelon juice from Tsamma juice along with other refreshments and tours of the Perez Art Museum Miami pop-exhibit InsideOut. 4-7 p.m., Surfside Oceanfront Community Center, http://tinyurl.com/y8hmg59z
Nikki Beach Miami Fourth of July Burger Bash
One of South Beach’s longest running restaurants/night spots can’t let Fourth of July pass by without a party. DJ Crespo sets the tone for the day while you indulge in one of their featured burgers for the day. Choose from the doughnut burger, Tex Mex Burger or Breakfast of Champions Burger with fried mac ‘n cheese and a fried egg. Spend the day on one of their luxury day beds while you feast, drink and dance. Capping off the event is their own private fireworks display. $20 cover and burgers start at $10 each.
Rusty Pelican
The view here is already amazing no matter where you sit and for their Fourth of July celebration they’re pulling out all the stops. Held on the top floor, the party includes live entertainment, party favors and buffet dinner that includes mahi mahi, garlic crusted prime rib, homemade mac ‘n cheese and mini apple pies. It goes from 7-10 p.m. so you can stick around for the amazing fireworks display over the water. $55 per adult (including two drink tickets for beer or wine), and $25 per child.
Salty Siren at B Ocean Resort
The Red, White and Blue Bash Beach Party is set to take place poolside at the Fort Lauderdale Resort. Relax on a lounge chair or beachside cabana to the sounds of DJ Robbie Rivera while sipping a cocktail. Dine at the resort’s restaurant Salty Siren where they’ve got burgers (which they’ll be grilling) as well as fresh seafood and salads. Tickets $13, 21 and over.
Seaspice
Only the best will do at this spot along the river that’s both restaurant and waterfront nightclub. Given that this is where most people pull up on their boat, only the best will do so it’s glasses of Moet & Chandon, bites from their new summer menu, live entertainment and DJ beats and a fireworks show to end the night (or start it after all, we’re in Miami).
Sugar EAST Miami
It’s a rooftop party with specials all day on the official drink of the summer, rosé, including bottle specials. DJ Lazaro Casanova spins while you sample new items from their menu and soak up the sun and panoramic views of Brickell and Downtown Miami. Starts at 4 p.m.
Villa Azur
The Mediterranean restaurant transforms itself for one night into an old school diner and hosting an American ’60s themed party. Rollerbladers set the tone as greeter as they roll by to the beats of DJ Yez. And instead of their usual Mediterranean fare, for the Fourth they’re serving burger sliders, hot dogs and Independence Day inspired specialty cocktails. Starts at 6:30 p.m.