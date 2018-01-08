The event celebrates the legacy of Bal Harbour Shops’ founder and ice cream fan Stanley Whitman, a longstanding supporter of HCH and

100 percent of the proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to the hospital.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for children and $90 for a family of four, and can be purchased online at IceCreamWeLove.com or by calling 305-585-GIVE.