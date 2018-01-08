Bal Harbour Shops hosts an ice cream fundraiser. There goes your new year’s resolution
You already exhausted yourself and your Instagram feed at The Museum of Ice Cream, but Bal Harbour Shops is offering you yet another opportunity to celebrate your fave frozen treat. Get ready for the inaugural “Ice Cream We Love” weekend-long fundraiser January 13-14.
Benefiting Holtz Children’s Hospital, the swank shopping center will serve all sorts of scoops on the first level courtyards and second level promenades. But this isn’t your corner Baskin Robbins. It’s Bal Harbour, after all, and when in Bal Harbour, you take your licks at a “curated section of ice cream parlor pop-ups.” We’re talking Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, Graeter’s Ice Cream, Malai and Three Twins, Bianco Gelato, Nanndi Homemade Frozen Cream & Pastry Shop, Serendipity, Mr. Kream, Jaxson’s Ice Cream Parlor, Quality Meats, hipPOP’s, Freddo, Dasher & Crank, Mr. Bing, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Sweetness Bakeshop, Sweet Melody, Cielito Artisan Pops, Cherry Smash, and Le Zoo.
The event celebrates the legacy of Bal Harbour Shops’ founder and ice cream fan Stanley Whitman, a longstanding supporter of HCH and
100 percent of the proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to the hospital.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $15 for children and $90 for a family of four, and can be purchased online at IceCreamWeLove.com or by calling 305-585-GIVE.