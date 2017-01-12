Posted on

An Authentic Italian Wine Bar Steps From Lincoln Road

Bacaro
By Sara Liss For miami.com

The who: Venice-born Chef Carlo Bernardini (Le Cirque in New York City) opens Bacaro, an authentic Italian eatery.

The space: Tucked away on Michigan Avenue, off Lincoln Road, the cozy dining room is outfitted in walls suspended with wine bottles (around 120 varieties are offered), Edison light bulbs, tables made of thick wood slabs and funky murals.

Bacaro interior
Bacaro’s cozy dining room (Handout)

The dishes: Venetian and regional Italian. The menu is divided into cicchetti, the Italian take on tapas, along with meats and cheeses for charcuterie boards, pastas and hearty mains. Prices are reasonable with smalls plates $5 – $18 and larger plates no more than $25.

Buffalo Burrata, tomatoes & fresh basil (Handout)
Buffalo Burrata, tomatoes & fresh basil (Handout)

The bread basket brims with ciabatta topped with tomato spread and focaccia. Then it’s on to boards of cured salami and artisanal cheeses. Burrata imported from Italy is served over kale with a tomato vinaigrette while the crispy fried artichokes over balsamic spinach comes with a spicy aioli. Other small plates include creamed cod fish (baccala) on crispy polenta with olive oil, stewed baby octopus in tomato sauce and arancini. Chef Carlo’s signature black truffle risotto is not to be missed and the rib-eye tagliata will satisfy carnivores.

Panettone cake-flavored ice cream for dessert keeps the Italian vibe going as does mascarpone tiramisu.

Bottom line: A chef-driven spot off Lincoln Road where wine and Italian tapas reign.

Bacaro

1625 Michigan Ave, Miami Beach
305-397-8248

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists You need to try these Knaus Berry Farm collabs now
5 movies you can’t miss at the Miami Jewish Film Festival

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Mark Your Calendar: Dave Chappelle’s Coming to Coral Springs
Tourists 3 New Hotels We Cannot Wait to Open in Miami {+ 1 in Mexico}
Why The Hungry Black Man recommends this South Beach spot for sushi
Tourists 4 New Hotels Reenergizing Downtown Miami & Brickell
Tourists Explore Vizcaya’s historic Village by moonlight
Miami on the Cheap has your free and cheap weekend itinerary – Jan. 13-15
Tourists Atton, a Brickell hotel where business travelers can unwind
Art Deco Weekend Celebrates 40 Years
Top 5 events during Art Deco Weekend 2017