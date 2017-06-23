Azul closing after 17 years; Clay Conley to cook last two suppers

Chef Clay Conley, at his sandwich shop at Buccan, will serve the last two dinners at Azul as it closes for good June 30.

It’s the end of an era for Miami fine dining.

After 17 impressive years, Azul at the Mandarin Oriental Miami is closing. The famed restaurant, which launched the careers of a cavalcade of star chefs — Michelle Bernstein, Clay Conley, Brad Kilgore, Joel Huff, Benjamin Murray — is serving its last dinner ever on July 30 with none other than Conley, Azul alum class of 2005-2010, in the kitchen.

Conley will march down from his booming restaurant mini empire in Palm Beach County — Grato in West Palm Beach, Buccan and Imoto in Palm Beach — to host the last two dinner services June 29-30.

“Azul was my first executive chef position and allowed me to develop my culinary style,” Conley said in a release. “Both Azul at the Mandarin Oriental and Miami have a special place in my heart. I’m so grateful to be asked back for the last dinner services. It’s an honor.”

Conley, a past James Beard Award nominee for best chef in the south, will bring back dishes inspired by his critically acclaimed menu for the last time. They include king crab, lardo, cashews and sugar kiss melons paired with Thai basil and Tandoori-marinated Colorado lamb paired with curried shank, naan, yogurt, eggplant and mint. The six-course menu will be cost $105, $140 with paired wines.

The Mandarin will not be without fine dining, however. Inside is a mini Gaston Acurio empire with La Mar and Yaku by La Mar packing them in for top-notch Peruvian fusion fare.



As for what happens to the Azul space, it’s up in the air, according to a hotel spokesperson. Reservations for the final dinners are required by calling 305-913-8358.