One of Serafina's many NYC locations

NYC-based urban rustic Italian restaurant Serafina will open next month in the new wing of the Aventura Mall.

“We’re thrilled to bring our brand to Miami so we can share Serafina energy, top quality food and fun atmosphere with locals and visitors to Aventura Mall,” say franchise founders Fabio Granato and Vittorio Assaf.

Executive chef Dustin Ward, formerly chef de cuisine of Trump Doral’s BLT Prime, will helm the Serafina Miami kitchen. The menu will feature homemade pastas, salads and pizzas. Main dishes will include a Filet Mignon Burger, Filet of Bass Al Pinot Grigio and Serafina’s signature Tartufo Nero Pizza with hand selected Italian gourmet black truffles.

The restaurant, which is not part of the mall’s new food hall, will also feature an extensive wine program and cocktails created by Cocktail Cartel of Broken Shaker fame.

Serafina Miami’s kitchen will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for lunch and dinner service. The bar will be open late daily.